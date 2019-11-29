Amazon Black Friday deals: today's BEST DEALS are here

The Amazon Black Friday 2019 sale is ON. It started on Friday 23 November a full week ahead of Black Friday whichis TODAY, Friday 29 November.

Every year, Amazon breathlessly announces that THIS year will be its "biggest ever" Black Friday event and for 2019, it's making that "biggest ever" promise again, confirming that the Amazon 2019 Black Friday sale will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

Ahead of that, the Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale ran from Monday 18 November until the end of Thursday 21 November. Add in the Amazon Cyber Monday which then runs from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December and that means two whole weeks of deals, deals, DEALS.

Let's kick off with the best Amazon Black Friday deals that just went live today...

Apple iPad lightning deal – Deal Price: £298.99 | You Save: £50.01 (14%) HURRY! 39% CLAIMED!

Amazon Black Friday deals of the day – hurry, these end at midnight!

Fitbit Versa Lite Health & Fitness Smartwatch | Black Friday price £89.99 | Was £149.99 | Save £60.00 (40%) on Amazon

If you're looking for a fitness tracking smartwatch at an affordable price, there really is no better than the Fitbit Versa Lite. The battery last around four days and the smartwatch features activity tracking, sleep and heart rate tracking, notifications, apps, and more.View Deal

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron Super Sports Car | Black Friday Price: £329.99 | Was £174.99 | Save £155.00 (47%) on Amazon

This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports car and comes with gleaming aerodynamic bodywork, logoed spoked rims with low-profile tires and detailed brake discs. The accessible cockpit features a Technic 8-speed gearbox with movable paddle gearshift and a steering wheel bearing the Bugatti emblem. Insert the top speed key and you can switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Black Friday price £49.99 | Was £79.99 | You save £30 (38%) on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch smart display with the Alexa smart assistant, ready to help. Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates and cook with step-by-step recipes using the this smart speaker with a screen. Watch films, news and TV programmes. Listen to songs, radio stations and even listen to audiobooks with the Amazon Echo Show 5. Want even more functionality? You can even voice control compatible devices or manage them using the Echo Show 5's display or voice or video call friends and family with compatible Echo devices or the Alexa app. All for £49.99 this Black Friday!View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - The Beats Skyline Collection - Crystal Blue | Black Friday price £199 | Was £299.95 | You save £100.95 (34%) on Amazon

The pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) in the Beats Studio 3 Wireless actively blocks external noise, so you can listen to nothing but the beats (pun very much intended). Churn out up to 22 hours of battery life out of the Beats Studio3, no need to be worried about having to charge it and even if you have to, with Fast Fuel, a 1-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. The Apple W1 chip delivers Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity and improved battery efficiency.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi and Cellular, 1TB) – Silver | Black Friday price £1,499 | Was £1869 | You save £370 (20%) on Amazon

This is really the best of the best, all bells and whistles version of the iPad with an A12X Bionic chip enhanced with Neural Engine, a 12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera and four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound. Get up to 10 hours of battery life and charge this beauty with a USB-C cable for added convenience. Comes with iOS 12 out of the box with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time and more. Save 20% on the best iPad this Black Friday!View Deal

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle (PS4) | Black Friday price £299 | Was £329.85 | You save £30.85 (9%) on Amazon

This amazing bundle contains a PS4 Pro console, a Blu-ray Disc copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a Dualshock 4 wireless controller, a HDMI cable, a USB cable, a Mono headset and an AC power cord. The new COD game is a fan favourite, bringing great multiplayer feature and a decent single player campaign to PS4 players around the world.View Deal

Switch Lite Turquoise & Pokemon Shield & Sticker Set | Black Friday price £219 | Was £239.47 | You save £20.97 (9%) on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact addition to the Nintendo Switch family with integrated controls. The Nintendo Switch Lite supports all Nintendo Switch software that can be played in handheld mode. This bundle comes with the Pokemon Shield game and 10 die cut stickers.View Deal

eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress, UK Single (90 x 190 cm) | Black Friday price £244.99 | Was 349 | You save £108.01 (40%) on Amazon

The latest generation of eve mattresses feature three payers of foam that supports all the right regions of your body as you sleep. You won;t feel too hot anymore either, this mattress is 30 times more breathable than your run-of-the-mill one you bought 20 years ago. The eve Sleep Original memory foam mattress isolates motion for a ideal undisturbed sleep even if your partner moves at night. The UK single size bed mattress has a medium-firm feel to provide you with lower back and spinal support.View Deal

Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver for Men 9242s – Black/Eloxal Blue | Black Friday price £179.99 | Was £299 | You save £119.01 on Amazon

Braun claims that the Series 9's "built-in responsive Intelligence automatically adapts to the features of your face for a shave that's personal to you". There you have it! The slide-out precision trimmer helps you reach difficult areas like under your nose or sideburns for the cleanest shave you ever had using an electric shaver. Made in Germany, the Braun Series 9 is 100% waterproof, effective wet and dry. Now better than half price until the midnight 28 November 2019!View Deal

Bose QC35 II headphones $279 | was $349 | Save $70 at Amazon USA 🇺🇸

Are you 'livin' in America' like James Brown? Then here is the best American deal. Again it's at Amazon, and once more it is the lowest EVER price at that retailer. It's quite possibly the lowest ever price at any mainstream retailer, in fact.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 £299 | Was: £349.95 | Save: £50.95 at Amazon UK 🇬🇧

Though this sounds pretty much identical to Bose's older QC35 II when listening to music – ie: it sounds excellent, with quite uncanny levels of noise reduction – the addition of noise-cancelling for calls and activating your voice assistant of choice makes the NC 700 a better buy, especially at this price. This deal won't last long.View Deal

Looking back to 2018, we know that the Black Friday sales period was a massive success for Amazon: the retailer says that Cyber Monday 2018 was the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history. In the US, over five popular shopping days starting with Thanksgiving on the Thursday and continuing through Cyber Monday, Amazon says it broke records as customers purchased "millions more products over the five day period vs. the same period last year."

That record was then shattered by Amazon Prime Day 2019 in July when Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day, making it the largest shopping event in Amazon history.

In the UK, Amazon tells us that in the first eight hours of Black Friday 2018, customers were shopping at record levels, ordering more than 100,000 toys and 60,000 beauty products during this time.

Talking of beauty products, there's a massive selection being discounted at Amazon right now.

Browse the Amazon Black Friday Beauty Sale

For Black Friday 2019, Amazon is adhering to the above formula of multi-day discounts and Lightning Deals but promising "more great offers than ever." (Well, it wouldn't promise less.)

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale start?

It is on NOW. It started at 00:01 on Friday 22 November and will run until 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

Browse ALL Amazon Black Friday Deals now

Amazon has also confirmed to T3 that it will be running its Amazon Cyber Monday Sale from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December.

Our expectation, based on what happened last year, is that then, on the following Tuesday 3 December, Amazon will kick off a 'Countdown To Christmas Sale' which will feature a range of deals and that sale will run right up to midnight on Christmas Eve.

But of all these sales and mini sales, it's likely that the BEST sale prices will fall in the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

Let's bullet point those sale dates for easy reference (we'll update them if we get any new intel that suggests different dates or additional promotions):

ENDED: Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale – Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November.

– Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November. ON NOW: Amazon Black Friday Week Sale – starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

– starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November. CONFIRMED: Amazon Cyber Monday Sale – Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December.

– Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December. T3 PREDICTS: Amazon Countdown To Christmas Sale – starts Tuesday 3 December and runs to 23:39 on Christmas Eve.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals, UK

The Amazon Black Sale is now on, so you have over a week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to enjoy. We've listed the best of those deals below.

Let's start with deals on Amazon's own devices – Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV tablets and speakers... If it's on sale at a reduced price, we've listed it here.

Best Amazon device deals right now

Ring Video Doorbell plus Echo Dot Charcoal (at no additional cost) | Black Friday price £111 | Was £138.99 | You save £27.99 (20%) on Amazon

Connect your Ring device to your Echo Dot and you will be able to hear and speak to people in front of your camera from your Echo Dot. No need to get off the sofa anymore! The Ring Video Doorbell also lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC, so you can check on your front porch wherever you are, even if you are on holiday in Ibiza.View Deal

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Black Friday price £159.98 | Was £171.99 | You save £12.01 (7%) on Amazon

Control of your heating and hot water anytime and anywhere from your mobile, tablet or laptop using the Hive Heating System. the professional installation package comes with a voucher code to get installation from a British gas engineer, no matter who supplies your energy. This Hive Hub offer includes an Echo Dot, Amazon's best selling smart speaker, too.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote – streaming media player | Black Friday price £29.99 | Was £49.99 | You save £20 (40%) on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD is a powerful streaming media stick with a new WiFi antenna design, optimised for 4K Ultra HD streaming. You can launch and control your favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD supports high-definition streaming with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with access to Dolby Atmos on selected Prime Video titles, too.View Deal

Echo Show 8 – 8" HD smart display with Alexa | Black Friday price £59.99 | Was £119.99 | You save £60 (50%) on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is like a supercharged smart speaker: it comes with a 8" HD screen and stereo sound and – of course – the Alexa smart assistant feature which can help you manage your day easier. You can ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news and you can even listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks. Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen.View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16 GB, Kid-Proof Case | Black Friday price £54.99 | Was £99.99 | You save £45 (45%) on Amazon

A full-featured 7-inch tablet, the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet includes a purple kid-proof case with kick-stand, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Fire for Kids Unlimited with apps, games and videos. It has 16 GB of storage and up to 7 hours of battery life. If it breaks, return it and Amazon will replace it for free with as part of their 2-year worry-free guarantee.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite 2019 with 8GB data | Black Friday price £84.99 | Was £119.99 | You save £35 (29%) Amazon

The Paperwhite is smooth and slick, and with a 6" screen it'll slip more comfortably into small handbags, bags and large pockets. It's not got the Oasis' warm light functionality, but its brightness function and matte screen does the job well enough in almost all lighting conditions. A great buy. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet | Black Friday price £83.99 | Was £129.99 | You save £46 (35%) on Amazon

This Black Friday deal allows you to pick up the Fire HD 10 (32GB) in either Black, White, Twilight Blue and Plum for just £94.99. That is a straight price reduction of £55, which is an almost one-third discount. Naturally, as this is an Amazon deal, free delivery is also included.View Deal

Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Tile Pro four pack | Black Friday price £89.99 | Was £111.99 | You save £22 at Amazon

Track your phone, keys and more with four rectangular 12.8g Tile Pro keyrings. The Pro is the best performer of all the different Tile trackers, with a 400ft Bluetooth range and the loudest ring of the lot. A 1-year replaceable battery means the device has more staying power than its fixed 3-year contemporaries, while the Tile app can interface with the bundled Echo Dot. Save £50 in total on this great deal. View Deal

It's not just Amazon's own devices and services that are getting Black Friday discounts, of course. Here's our pick of other Amazon UK deals that are live right now in the Black Friday sale including with a brilliant price for the new Apple AirPods...

Best headphone, speaker and audio Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) | Black Friday price £129.00 | Was £159.00 | You save £30.00 (19%) on Amazon

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward. SOLD OUT, KEEP CHECKING FOR NEW STOCK.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (latest model) | £158.99 | Was £199.00 | Save £40.01 (20%) at Amazon

Same as above, but with the wireless charging case, for an even better convenience factor. Enjoy the sublime sound quality of the Apple AirPods without having to fiddle around with cables. STILL IN STOCK, HURRY!View Deal

Marshall Mid Bluetooth Headphones - Black | Black Friday price £85 | Was £169.99 | You save £84.99 (50%) on Amazon

What do you get for your money? With over 30 hours of wireless playtime, the Marshall Mid features custom tuned drivers for superior audio quality listening. The multidirectional knob lets you control your music and phone functionality with ease. And, of course, you'll also get the rugged styling and timeless design. Rock and Roll, baby!View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones (1st Generation) - Black | Black Friday price £124.99 | Was £250 | You save £125.01 (50%) on Amazon

Premium wireless, over-ear headphones with clean lines, minimalist expression and a focus on the pure essentials. You get up to 19 hours of battery life with Bluetooth. These high quality headphones are made with leather, aluminium and steel – you won't any cheap materials here. Half price Bang & Olufsen headphones for the win!View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black | Black Friday price £79 | Was £150 | You save £71 (47%) on Amazon

The Sony WH-CH700N blocks out background noise using AINC technology and has an insane 35 hours long battery life. The quick charge function can give you 60 minutes of extra listening time in only 10 minutes on charge. Not to mention, the Sony WH-CH700N is Google/Siri voice assistant compatible, too. Almost half price this Black Friday!View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones - Grey | Black Friday price £199 | Was £299.95 | You save £100.95 (34%) on Amazon

The integrated pure adaptive noise cancelling technology actively blocks external noise for uninterrupted music listening experience. The Beats Studio3 has an up to 22 hours of battery life and also incorporates Fast Fuel charging: a 1-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Get premium Beats sound for 34% off this Black Friday!View Deal

Best electronics, computing and video games Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Apple Watch Series 4 | Black Friday price £299 | Was £399| You save £100 (25%) on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 4 was replaced by the Series 5 this year, but it's just as good in almost every way – the same speed, the same screen quality, the same sleek design, the same health tech. There's a great range of aluminium Apple Watch Series 4 models on sale here, in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes, in all three colours: Space Grey, Silver and Gold. And they're £100 cheaper than the equivalent Series 5 models!View Deal

Viewsonic X10-4K UHD Short Throw Portable LED Projector – Metallic Charcoal | Black Friday price £1,126.85 | Was £1,299 | You save £172.15 (13%) on Amazon

This beast of a projector comes with a built-in with dual integrated Harman/Kardon Speakers, delivering theatre-like sound experience. You can control the Viewsonic X10-4K with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and connect smart devices via Bluetooth to use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Given the very short (0.8 metres) throw ratio, the X10-4K can project 100-inch screen from only 1.77 metres away. Offer ends midnight 25 November!View Deal

Up to 32% off PC Monitors including ASUS, Samsung, HP and LG | Black Friday prices from £77.99 | You save up to £275 on Amazon

Upgrade your monitor for less this Black Friday. Gaming monitors from the biggest brands are discounted up to 34% off on Amazon, get ahead of the curve with the latest curved screens and gift extra wide screen gaming this Christmas!View Deal

Logitech MK540 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | Black Friday price £24.99 | Was £49.99 | You save £25 (50%) on Amazon

The Logitech MK540 was optimised for accuracy and reduced noise with palm rest, spill-resistant design and adjustable tilt legs for those long stretches at the desk. This wireless keyboard and mouse comes with long-lasting battery life, with the keyboard lasting up to 36 months, and the wireless mouse for up to 18 months.View Deal

Up to 38% off laptops from Microsoft, Asus and others | Black Friday prices from £104.99 | You save up to £300 on Amazon

There are some real laptop bargains in the Amazon Black Friday Countdown with big chunks of cash knocked off machines from Asus, HP, Microsoft and others. So if you want a speedy new machine in time for Christmas, then these are the deals for you.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey | Black Friday price £985 | Was £1,099 | You save £114 (14%) on Amazon

Get Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Space Grey, for the cheapest ever price of just £985. This new-generation MacBook Air only went on sale in October 2019 so this discount is very unexpected and very welcome! Click through to the deal to see discounts on alternative colours and storage options.View Deal

Best smart home Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | B22 Bayonet Cap | Black Friday price £89.99 | Was 169.99 | You save £80 (47%) on Amazon

If bayonet fittings are your bag then this B22 incarnation of the Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is the package to go for. You get the same Philips Hue Bridge, Dimmer Switch and trio of colour-changing smart bulbs, as well as the same free delivery, too. Thanks to the 30% price cut, this is going for £118.58 right now at Amazon.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit B22 | Black Friday price £99.95 | Was £134.98 | You save £35.03 (26%) on Amazon

There's huge demand for Philips Hue smart bulbs whenever they drop from their usual high price, so we can see this Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, which consists of two B22 bayonet bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for over a third off its usual price in this early Black Friday deal being very popular.View Deal

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | Black Friday price £77.80 | Was £105 | You save £27.20 (26%) on Amazon

Beat dark mornings with this Philips Wake-Up Light which simulates sunrise so you wake up naturally. It also features two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the light. The clock has four display brightness levels, while the light itself has ten personalised light intensities so you can adjust it to a level that suits you.View Deal

Best small appliance and personal care Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Up to 50% off Kitchen and Home Appliances from Pro Breeze and more | Black Friday prices from £8.92 | You save up to £30 on Amazon

Get your kitchen properly outfitted now, ready for the onslaught that will be Christmas dinner making for the whole family! Get anything from juicers and milk frothers to airfryers and even draft beer dispensers for cheaper. All very highly rated on Amazon!View Deal

Ninja CT660UKV Smart Screen Blender | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £149.99 | Save: £30.99 (17%)

This touchscreen jug blender and personal blender is ideal for your smoothies, sauces, dips and frozen cocktails and would make an awesome Christmas gift. Includes 2.1 litre blending jug and total crushing blades, 2 x 600 ml Ninja cups and PRO extractor blades, 2 x spout lids, and a vacuum pump. The vacuum pump draws oxygen out and locks vitamins in, giving you visibly brighter drinks.View Deal

Sage SES875BKS The Barista Express Machine | RRP: £599.95 | Now: £399.99 | Save: £199.96 (33%)

A frankly ridiculous saving on Amazon's best selling coffee machine. This Sage bean-to-cup machine would look stunning on any kitchen counter but it's the coffee it makes that will really impress. Choose your beans and your grind size so you can tailor your coffee to suit. it also features a high-powered milk frothing arm to warm and froth milk.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £75 | Save: £104.99 (58%)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the best Nespresso machine you can buy and at just £79.00 it's at the best EVER price. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus uses larger capsules (each machine includes a welcome set with 12 large Nespresso Vertuo capsules) that result in an absolutely sublime cup of coffee. Treat yourself, or maybe get one for a coffee lover as Christmas gift.View Deal

Save up to 30% off Le Creuset | Black Friday prices from £10.50 | You save up to £64.50 on Amazon

Elevate your kitchen game this Black Friday with the best cookware out there. These cast iron and stoneware dishes will make Christmas roast all the easier to make.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | was £299 | now £78.99 at Amazon

With four interchangeable brush heads, six speeds, a matching app, Gum Guard smart assistant, a USB charging travel case and auto-position detection so you never miss a spot, the Genius 9000 really is the James Bond of toothbrushes: slick, stylish and armed to the teeth with gadgets. Time to shine with £221 off.View Deal

30% off Weighted Blankets from Gravity and more | Black Friday prices from £50.99 | You save up to £57 (30%) on Amazon

Suffering from poor sleep or stress? Using a weighted blanket might just be a remedy that doctors your ailments. Weighted blankets use light weight on the body to improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. Now even lighter on your wallet, too!View Deal

Ancestry DNA Kit | Black Friday price £59 | Was £89 | You save £30 (34%) on Amazon

Ancestry DNA will help you trace your origins in over 1,000 regions, while the company promises that its new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail. Simply send in your saliva sample and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. View Deal

Best Amazon service Black Friday deals

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.View Deal

Half-price Audible | Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | Just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can get 50% off for their first four months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trial can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Black Friday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | Get 3 months for FREE this Black Friday

This early Black Friday Day deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for three months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month. Cancel at any time.View Deal

The best Amazon Black Friday deals, US

In the US, the following Amazon device deals are on offer.

Up to 80% off select Kindle Books

Here's a fantastic deal where you can stock up on reading material for the holidays: save up to 80% off on Amazon's choice of top-rated Kindle books. Deals end on the last day of each month.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | US offer | 4 months for $0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for 99c month as long as you are a new subscriber and you have an Amazon Prime account. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.View Deal

See all Amazon.com device deals here

See all Amazon.com Black Friday deals

Confirmed Black Friday Amazon device deals 2019 at Amazon.com

For US buyers, Amazon has now confirmed some of the Black Friday deals it will be offering on its own devices, which include Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TV tablets and speakers and more. Those dates and deals are listed below:

LIVE NOW:

Fire HD 8 is $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet is $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle is $149.99 off – just $189.00

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Starting November 27:

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit is $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack is $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug is $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

Starting November 28:

Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) is $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show is $80 off – just $149.99

Confirmed Cyber Monday Amazon device deals 2019 at Amazon.com

Available on "various dates and times" between November 30 and December 2, according to Amazon.

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00

All-new Echo Show 8 is $50 off – just $79.99

Echo Show (2nd gen) is $80 off – just $149.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

All-new Echo, including the limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, is $40 off – just $59.99. And, for every all-new Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund.

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99

Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost

Insignia 32" Fire TV Edition Smart TV is $70 off – just $99.99

All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Get a Ring Alarm 5-piece set and Echo Dot for just $139.00

Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for just $139.00

$99 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell.”

$49.99 Blink XT2 Camera (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, order a Blink Camera.”

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99

All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $149.99

All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet is $50 off – just $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

All-new Kindle is $30 off – just $59.99

What else can I expect the best Amazon Black Friday deals to include this year?

Looking at what sold well last year as well as popular products in the July Amazon Prime Day sales gives us an idea of what sort of deals we'll be able to find at Amazon during the Black Friday 2019 sales.

We have already seen that some of the best Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals are on Amazon devices and services. That means savings on Echo speakers and screens, Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets, Kindle e-readers, and discounts on services like Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music, Amazon Video and Audible. We can also expect savings on Ring Video Door Bells and Blink Home Security Camera Systems as Amazon owns Ring and Blink.

Amazon also recently announced new Fire TVs and a new Fire TV Cube and the Fire TV Cube is currently £30 off which is a great deal on such a new device.

The new Fire TV products are not the only devices that Amazon announced this year. In September 2019 it unveiled a whole load of new Alexa-powered devices which are listed below.

That's a lot of new products! We're expecting some great deals for them over Black Friday, whether that's price cuts on individual products or cheap bundles.

One product that we can see becoming an Amazon Black Friday and Christmas hit is the new Echo Dot With Clock, reduced to just £34.99 from £59.99. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review to see why we've given it a five-star rating.

We reckon the Echo Buds are ripe for an early price drop, too, or perhaps a nice bundle with Amazon Music HD, as Amazon tries to tempt people away from buying Apple AirPods – or the newly announced Apple AirPods Pro earbuds – for Christmas.

The best current prices for all of the newly announced Amazon devices are below.

What about products that aren't made by Amazon? Well, looking back to Black Friday 2018, Amazon discounted a number of 4K TVs from brands including Samsung and LG, and it also knocked money off Chromebooks and notebooks. Outside of tech, there were discounts on clothes, watches, mattresses, coffee machines and much more.

Headphones are a hugely popular Black Friday staple. Last year we saw discounts on Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones and Bose SoundSport earbuds, a range of Beats headphones were reduced, as were headphones from JBL, Sony and Jabra. Expect similar, if not better, deals this year.

Speaking of Bose Black Friday discounts, here's a clue that Amazon will be discounting other products from the premium brand: Amazon US has a dedicated Bose Black Friday page. That's a big hint in our deal-sleuthing books.

What about Apple Airpods? They could see a further price cut come the end of November.

Best-selling toys last Black Friday included Lego Marvel Avengers, The Hulkbuster Smash-Up and Hasbro Gaming Connect4 Game, while other best-sellers included Hive Thermostats and the Waterpik Professional Water Flosser, so expect discounts on similar products this year. And if you want a cheap HDMI cable or two, there are likely to be some tasty offers in Amazon's already cheap Amazon Basics range.

Philips Hue deals are another Black Friday favourite so if you're after some extra bulbs or Hue accessories, you'll be in luck.

The best DNA testing kits also sold well last year, so expect savings on kits from companies such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe again in 2019.

It's also possible that the GoPro Hero 7 Black will get a price cut now that the new GoPro Hero 8 Black has been announced. We say "possible" because the Hero 7 Black is actually still part of the GoPro range, a spec bump down from the Hero 8 Black. The GoPro Hero 7 White, however, was discontinued when the Hero 8 Black was announced so that model seems primed for a discount over its RRP. (It's already had a £20 price cut to £159.99 at Amazon UK but could drop further come Black Friday.) Check out our best GoPro deals page if GoPros are on your Black Friday shopping list as Amazon might not be the cheapest place to get them.

Mirrorless cameras (also known as compact system cameras) are likely to see some big price cuts this year, too. We've heard that the camera market is a little slow at the moment, perhaps because mobile phone cameras are so good, so if you're in the market for a 'proper' camera – mirrorless or DSLR – Black Friday could be a great shopping time for you. Last year, Amazon discounted the Sony A9 and Sony A7, and the Canon EOS 7D Mark II got a big discount as did the cheaper Canon EOS M50.

Finally, don't forget Instant Pot. This cooker is immensely popular in the US and cheap Instant Pot deals are a Black Friday and Prime Day staple.

If last year is anything to go by Amazon's free Black Friday delivery will be back. For 2018, Amazon offered free Black Friday delivery to the US from Monday November 5, so hopefully it will bring this offer back and extend it to countries outside of the US.

What won't you see in the Amazon Black Friday sales? Google devices such as the Google Nest Mini or the Google Nest Hub. That's because Amazon doesn't sell Google smart devices, preferring that you buy an Amazon Alexa powered smart assistant instead. So if you want a Google device over Black Friday, you'll want to check out alternatives such as the Walmart Black Friday deals in the US or the Currys Black Friday deals in the UK, and you can bet that Google will be encouraging retailers to discount Google products to take on Amazon over the shopping period.

Early access to Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

In 2018, Amazon customers who pay for an annual Prime membership were able to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early while Prime subscribers were also able to take advantage of an all-new ‘try before you buy’ service known as Prime Wardrobe, which is designed to make online shopping for clothes more convenient.

Prime Wardrobe allows Prime subscribers to have their favourite fashion products delivered for no extra cost, try them on at home, and only pay for the items you decide to keep.

So if you're looking to take full advantage of the sales, you really need to ensure you're a Prime member. Fortunately, if you're not already signed-up, here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account.

Where can I find the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Right here! T3 is keeping track of all the best deals and discounts – as well as warning you about any false economies – throughout Black Friday 2019.

Our mission at T3 is to help you live a smarter choice and that means finding really useful products at the best price, so we'll be scouring every department at Amazon for the best Black Friday deals and listing them all here, on this page.

You can also read about what other retailers are doing in the links below.

