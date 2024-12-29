A Year on the Wrist: the best watches we've seen in 2024

It has been a busy year for watch lovers. Seemingly every other week we've seen brands hit the market with new pieces, from limited edition dials and collections through to full-blown new ranges.

It's also a year which saw the launch of the first new Patek Philippe collection in 25 years, as well as anniversary years for brands like Breitling and A Lange and Sohne. That yielded a range of new models for us to lust over, too. Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at all the things which made 2024 tick.

Panerai Submersible Elux Lab ID

Panerai Submersible Elux Lab ID

(Image credit: Panerai)

Unquestionably the most significant technological advancement in watches this year was the Panerai Submersible Elux LAB-ID. Complete with a movement which generated an actual electrical current, this is one of the most significant pieces not just of the year, but of the wider moment.

Christopher Ward Trident C60 Lumiere

Christopher Ward Trident C60 Lumiere

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward has been going from strength to strength this year, with a whole array of brilliant releases. We could fill this list with only their models, but this Lumiere really takes the cake.

It feels like a proper coming of age for the brand, which is a lovely place to be.

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

When this watch launched early in the year, I went out on a limb, saying it could be considered one of the best watch releases of 2024. That may have been slightly early for such a prediction, but it's still a killer watch.

The calendar and the moonphase dial make for a beautifully elegant look, while the proportions make it perfect for a wide range of wrists.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon

(Image credit: Omega)

When a watch has been around as long as the Omega Speedmaster, you'd forgive a lack of imagination. People get so used to how it was done, they start to think that's the only way it should be done.

Omega's Dark Side of the Moon challenges that, with a cool, dark appearance and some neat little touches like a rocket as a hand.

Seiko Cocktail Time Star Bar

(Image credit: Seiko)

The Seiko Cocktail Time range is popular for good reason. Everything you need from a dive watch without the eye-watering price tag some brands impose.

This year, we saw the Star Bar collection released. Inspired by cocktails from the Star Bar in Tokyo, this gives the range a little added pizzazz.

Mr Jones Watches Blueberry Late

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

When you create something as sought-after and cool as the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again, it would be foolish not to capitalise. And the brand did exactly that in 2024, with a blue hued variant dubbed the Blueberry Late.

I adore this watch, and the blue is definitely going to have a slightly wider appeal.

Tissot PRX Gradient

Tissot PRX Gradient

(Image credit: Tissot)

When a watch has been as popular as the Tissot PRX, it can often be hard to innovate on. Stray to far from the original blueprint and it feels detached; change too little and it doesn't make sense in the collection.

My fears with the PRX were unfounded, though, with several new models this year. And while the forged carbon variant launched may have captured widespread imagination, this gradient is the hottest addition for me.

Citizen Iconic Nature collection

Citizen Iconic Nature collection

(Image credit: Citizen)

Gorgeous dress watches with a dial made from incredibly delicate Tosa Washi paper? Check. This is a stunning collection from Citizen, and an example of just why we're such fans of the brand.

Parmigiani Fleurier PF Hijri Perpetual Calendar

Parmigiani Fleurier PF Hijri Perpetual Calendar

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

I've been a huge fan of Parmigiani Fleurier for years, and getting hands on with this Hijri Calendar at Watches and Wonders was a real treat. A marvel of modern watchmaking in every sense.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch

(Image credit: Bulgari)

In the long list of underrated watches, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo sits quite high. It's majestically slim, and this one even features a unique dial complete with the movement doodled on the face.

It's just brilliantly playful, and the perfect watch for those who really would rather have the movement showing that the dial.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink

Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink

(Image credit: Tudor)

As a lover of pink dials, I adore this Tudor Black Bay Chrono. Launched around the same time the brand partnered with MLS team, Inter Miami, this model felt like a marker of that moment.

It's also bang on trend, and almost broke the internet on release.

Gerald Charles Masterlink

Gerald Charles Masterlink

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Possibly my favourite watch from 2024, the Gerald Charles Masterlink is a worthy addition to the Gerald Genta lineage. Complete with an artful bracelet and a staggering movement, this is worth every penny.

Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT

Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Another Tudor which won over some fans this year was the 58 GMT 'Coke'. Based on a very popular old Rolex design, the model was a hit on the show floor at Watches and Wonders.

A Lange and Söhne Datograph

A Lange and Söhne Datograph

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

A Lange and Söhne celebrated 25 years of the Datograph this year, and did so in style. A wide array of models appeared throughout the year, all complete with luxurious materials and staggering movements. Any of them could be the pick here.

Vacheron Constantin Egerie

Vacheron Constantin Egerie

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

There aren't too many genuinely innovative technologies in a world as backward-facing as watches, but the Vacheron Constantin Egerie definitely has some. In particular, this watch includes micro-beads of a custom made perfume in the strap, which rupture as you wear it to release a trail of scent.

Seiko Prospex Solar Chronograph ‘Pogue’

Seiko Prospex Solar Chronograph ‘Pogue’

(Image credit: Seiko)

The original Pogue is such a cult classic in the Seiko lineup that this modern recreation was always a certain hit. Beautiful with its bright colours, this is a killer chronograph. I've still not managed to get my hands on one – something I hope to rectify in 2025.

Casio G-Shock 50th Anniversary

Casio G-Shock 50th Anniversary

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

50 years of Casio watches is always something worthy of a celebration. The brand certainly didn't disappoint this year, with a range of different models on offer.

While the return of the Casiotron might have been the headline grabber, this metal G-Shock is my pick. It's a beautiful colourway, and a classic piece.

Biver Automatique

Biver Automatique

(Image credit: Biver)

If you're a fan of a beautiful movement, the Biver Automatique is a seriously good pick. Complete with a gorgeous micro-rotor, this watch really dazzled this year.

Bonus points go to the one-of-one made for the Time For Art auction, which is arguably as pretty from the front.

Ulysse Nardin Freak x Gumball Rally

Ulysse Nardin Freak x Gumball Rally

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Bonkers. Crazy. Over the top. That's a trio of descriptors which could be used when talking about the Gumball Rally. It could also be describing the Ulysse Nardin Freak, which makes the collaboration piece between the two a match made in heaven.

Nomadic Fior 555

Nomadic Fior 555

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Did we really need another dive watch-inspired GMT on the market? Probably not, but Nomadic pulled on the heart strings enough to make us want one.

The Fior 555 is a beautiful piece from a really lovely company. If you only buy one watch from the brand, this is a great pick.

Patek Philippe Cubitus

Patek Philippe Cubitus

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

The first new Patek Philippe collection in 25 years? Yeah, that deserves some attention. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that this watch is a statement piece.

Swatch MoonSwatch Earthphase

Swatch MoonSwatch Earthphase

(Image credit: Swatch)

Of all the brands on this list, Swatch might not be the one you'd place as the innovator. Yet that's exactly what they did this year, with the first ever Earthphase complication.

It's a cool addition and the perfect complication for a watch like this.

Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table

Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table

(Image credit: Roger Dubuis)

Most watch fans are lovers of beautiful and intricate dials, but what happens if you turn that hand to the dial? Well, probably something like this Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table model.

Complete with miniature figures as indices and inspired by the Giant's Causeway, this is one of the best dials of the year.