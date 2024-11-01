New Roger Dubuis watch features miniature versions of the Knights of the Round Table

Quick Summary The latest Roger Dubuis watch features a magnificent dial. You'll find miniature figures of the Knights of the Round Table, as well as an ode to a Northern Irish landmark.

If you're a lover of the best watches on the market, chances are there's something in particular which gets you going. Some are fans of beautifully designed movements. Others enjoy heritage and the story behind a piece.

It's fair to say, though, that most of us can be swayed by a really good dial. After all, it's the bit of your watch which you'll stare at most often, so you want it to be a looker.

But I bet you've never seen one quite like this. The new Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table features miniature figures of the knights as hour markers.

What's most magnificent here is the detail. Every single piece is crafted individually and meticulously. You can see the individual strands in the feathers of one's dress; the sharp edge of a blade on another.

It's not just the figures which have me hooked, either. Those are set around the outside of a dial inspired by the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland. That utilises hexagonal pillars of varying heights and materials – pink gold, glass and basalt – and looks fantastic.

This watch certainly has the specs to back up the looks, too. You'll find the Roger Dubuis RD821 movement inside, complete with 14 distinct finishing types.

Like all Roger Dubuis pieces, this enjoys the prestigious Poinçon de Genève certification. That is a symbol of excellence, and guarantees the provenance of the watch, as well as celebrating the craftsmanship and reliability.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That uses a 4Hz beat rate, and offers a power reserve of 48 hours. The movement sits inside a 45mm pink gold case, complete with an open case back for viewing the movement. It does sit a whopping 16.87mm thick, though, so it's certainly not one for dainty wrists.

There is one other stumbling block for wannabe users, too. The model is limited to just 28 pieces worldwide, meaning you'll have to be fast if you want to get your hands on one.