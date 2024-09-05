New Tissot PRX models offer more stylish options for watch lovers

Quick Summary Tissot has just unveiled a new pair of models for its PRX range. The gradient and forged carbon models offer stylish new designs for the modern icon.

While it's hard to suggest any one watch is the best watch on the market, it's not hard to see those which have had a meaningful impact. Some models simply capture the zeitgeist, earning long-standing popularity in the process.

That sums up the life of the Tissot PRX. First launched in the late 1970s, the piece took on a heightened profile when it relaunched in 2020. That was at the height of the integrated bracelet steel sports watch boom, and Tissot had cracked the code.

Some four years on, the model remains an incredibly popular pick for those seeking a stylish timepiece on a budget. Now, the brand has unveiled a new pair of designs for the range – and it might include my favourite PRX yet!

First up is the Tissot PRX Gradient. Given that the royal blue and ice blue dials have been immensely popular, this model makes a heap of sense.

The model shown above sees both of those hues used as a gradient across the dial. It's a stunning thing to look at, and I can see it selling like hot cakes. If that's not your bag, though, you can opt for one which moves between blue and black.

(Image credit: Tissot)

As if that model wasn't enough to whet the appetite of PRX fans, the brand has also unveiled a new forged carbon model. That uses the material for the case and dial, making each piece unique.

For the unaware, forged carbon is a high-tech material which offers a fantastic hybrid of lightness and hardiness. As a neat bonus, it also looks great, and is bang on trend right now.

It's refreshing to see from the brand. While the PRX has enjoyed enormous popularity over the past few years, many had feared that it may become stale. After all, there are only so many ways you can change the form without losing the original identity.

Fortunately, Tissot have had no such problems here. Whether you're looking for another PRX for your collection, or your first model from the range, you really can't go wrong here.