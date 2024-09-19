New Nomadic Fior 555 brings GMT functionality to a stylish form

Quick Summary Nomadic Watches has unveiled its third design – the Fior 555. Featuring a GMT movement and a ceramic bezel, this could be one of the nicest designs the brand has produced yet.

While we all love to ogle the best watches on the market, it's safe to say many of us are priced out of anything more than viewing. Models from top brands can often wear five-, six- and even seven-figure price tags, leaving them totally out of reach for many.

Fortunately, the current market has taken note, with a range of smaller manufacturers and microbrands offering cool designs at more attainable price points. We've tested the best of the best here at T3, but few have impressed us quite like Nomadic Watches.

I've tested both of the models the brand currently offers – that's the Turas 914 and the staggeringly good Marai 401 – and have been thoroughly impressed. There's no marks for guessing the influence of those models, but each manages to impart some of its own charm along the way.

Now, the brand has unveiled its eagerly anticipated third piece – the Nomadic Fior 555. Named after the coordinates for the city of Belfast – 5°55' West – and the Irish word for 'true', this is designed to remind its wearer that home is a constant, no matter how far you travel.

Famously, there's not a lot of credence in a name, though, so let's hope the spec sheet can hold up. Fortunately, it can, with a range of top features to make this a worthy contender for your hard earned cash.

The Fior 555 sits within a 41mm case. That's crafted from stainless steel, and also sits 12.5mm thick. That case houses a Sellita SW330-2 movement, which offers an impressive 56-hour power reserve. Sellita make wonderful third party movements, so you know you're in good hands with it.

You'll find a jubilee style bracelet there, with defined differences between what appears to be polished centre links and brushed outer edges. Interestingly, the brand is also unveiling a two-tone model, with gold-plated inner links, too.

Priced at £1,595 (approx. $2,114; AU$3,099) for the steel variants, and £2,095 (approx. $2,776; AU$4,070) for the steel and gold-toned option, this looks like a pretty good value deal. We'll have to wait until we can get hands-on with it to pass further judgement, but good looks and a strong spec sheet are as good a starting point as you can get.