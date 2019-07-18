Best golf balls 2019: for putting, driving and owning the green

The best golf ball for your playing style can have an immediate impact on your game. It is a quick, affordable and simple way to improve performance and, ultimately, can help you have a better time on the course.

Whether you're a beginner looking for fast results, or a more experienced player who's looking to hone their game, taking a moment to identify and source the best golf ball for your game can pay dividends for years to come.

The big question is, where do you start when choosing the best golf ball for you? After all, there's a wide range of types aimed at different scenarios, seasons and types of golfer. There are also plenty of golf ball brands to pick from, with each offering something different to suit your individual playing style.

Don’t worry if it feels like you’ve opened a can of worms here, as we've done the research for you. Just scroll down to discover our pick of the best golf balls to enhance your game.

But first, let's look at our current top pick, then find out how golf balls vary, so that you have an idea of which ones are worth investing your budget in.

Our expert pick

When heading for a day on the green, arm yourself with a ball that delivers the right balance between power and accuracy. A harder one-piece ball is aimed at pro players looking for maximum power for long-range shots. A softer two-piece ball is more forgiving with less spin, helping beginner and intermediate golfers nail straighter shots.

From the tee to the putting green, the Titleist AVX is our current choice for the best golf ball. It's packed with plenty of aerodynamic tech for covering greater distances at speed, with a soft core and lower spin to ensure optimum shot accuracy.

Choosing the best golf ball for you

The main thing you need to think about when it comes to buying golf balls is 'squidge'. That doesn't sound very technical, but we're simply talking about the difference between soft and hard golf balls.

A harder ball offers the best resilience to your impact, meaning all of the power is retained for longer drives. The trade-off is that while this enhances the power you put in, any errors will be more pronounced.

A softer ball is more malleable to your club. This helps it absorb any slight errors you might make and offers greater accuracy, but at the cost of some power.

These differences are referred to as high spin (hard) or low spin (soft). Luckily you don't need to go with one extreme or the other, as there are many grades that let you pick the best golf ball for your game and style.

Do layers and dimples make a difference?

The one-piece golf ball, which has a single layer, is used for pure power. This makes it ideal as a range ball. But unless you're a pro, you'll want something softer with less spin for a full game. A two-layer ball is more forgiving and can be a good place to start for newbie golfers.

If you're a really good golfer, you'll be able to take advantage of a high spin golf ball for maximum drive power. Beginners should stick to low spin to ensure shots are straight. Anyone in between those two are best served with a mid spin ball that helps eke out distance from shots while also keeping them on target.

You may also notice dimple variations between balls. This is also a part of that power to control variance. A ball with more dimples will create less drag and travel further than one with fewer dimples, so it can be a good way to enhance your drive.

Expect some variation between brands, with Titleist, Taylormade, Callaway and others all offering something tailored to your style – and wallet. Let's now take a look at the best golf balls these brands have to offer...

The best golf balls to buy now





1. Titleist AVX The best golf ball with a high-tech performance Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 352 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Consistent ball flight + Great soft feel on all shots $47.85 View at Amazon 98 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Titleist's AVX ball takes the top spot among our best golf balls round-up thanks to its combination of clever technology and excellent performance. It has a soft feel due to its smart core, cover and aerodynamic design, yet delivers significant distance.

It’s a premium ball and price on a level with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x in all-round tee-to-green performance, but creates a lower spin and launch angle while still having the softest feel of the lot.

The core is low in compression, allowing for high speeds and greater distances. Plus, the spherically-tiled 352 tetrahedral catenary designed dimples aim to create an optimal and consistent flight path.

2. TaylorMade Project (S) A great budget-friendly golf ball for beginners Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 342 Handicap: Beginner to intermediate Colour: White, Yellow, Orange Reasons to buy + A driver’s ball + Reasonable feel + Great value $15.67 View at Amazon 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

“Soft is slow without speed,” says TaylorMade, which is why they’ve produced the all-new Project (s) that aims to offers soft feel around the greens, but still with low driver spin and substantial driver distance.

The dual-distance core in the Project (s) reduces compression for softer feel while maintaining rebound and speed. The outer core is a softer-resilient polymer that continues to improve feel and velocity.

An aerodynamic ionomer cover, paired with TaylorMade’s high-lift 342LDP dimple pattern, decreases drag to increase distance. Overall, a great budget option for beginners likely to lose a few balls in the trees or lakes during their round.

3. Titleist Pro V1 The best golf ball for distance, but with short game control Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 352 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Great all-round ball + No.1 choice for touring pros Check Amazon

Titleist likes to remind us that that the Pro V1 is the No 1 ball used by professionals on worldwide golf tours, but that it's a great ball for non-superstars as well.

The ball is manufactured to perfectly balance short game control without sacrificing good yardage from the tee. Whether it achieves that might be subjective, but our testers sing the Pro V1’s praises as a great all-round golf ball with consistent results.

This model is one of the most expensive in our round-up of the best golf balls, but if you have at least some level of skill it's worth the investment. If you're a total newbie, consider one of the cheaper options here to hone your skills first.

4. TaylorMade TP5x The celebrity endorsed TP5x works for pros and amateurs alike Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 332 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Great for all styles of play + Good for green and tee $44.99 View at Target

Famously used by former world No.1 golfer Rory McIlroy, who says: "I started hitting the TP5x ball and I was like, 'This is what I've been missing’."

Made with five layers, leading manufacturer TaylorMade intends for these balls to be compatible with every club in your bag, on the tee or the green.

A favourite in our best golf balls round-up, the TP5x's core supplies progressive compression to transfer as much energy from your swing to the ball. A dual-spin cover ensures accuracy when putting.

You might find there's a little too much spin on the ball, but we think it’s a decent alternative to the Titleist Pro V1.

5. Vice Pro Soft The best golf ball for increased visibility Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 336 Handicap: Beginners to intermediate Colour: White, Lime, Red Reasons to buy + Optimal flight trajectory + Great value for a pro golf ball $29.85 View at Amazon 105 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Pro Soft has been optimised for distance for serious amateurs who have a medium-to-fast swing speed. This is one of a range of premium golf balls by Vice, available at a lower price compared to similar spec models.

Vice says the Pro Soft is the the first matte-finished cast urethane golf ball in the world, thanks to silicate particles in the lacquer, which creates an anti-glare effect when you’re addressing the ball.

Improved visibility in the sky and on the ground is another reason why the Pro Soft has made our round-up of the best golf balls you can buy. Also, S2TG tech in the cover has created a very thin skin, which some reviewers say creates nearly as much backspin on iron shots into greens as top tour balls.

6. Mizuno MP-S This tough golf ball can withstand windy days on the course Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 330 Handicap: : Sub 15 Colour: White Reasons to buy + Easy way to improve + Relatively affordable Check Walmart

The Mizuno MP-S makes is one of best golf balls for experienced players looking to give improve their game. There's a lot of power in this ball due to the 330 dimples, which aid flight and offer excellent stability, even on windier days.

The ball's outer layer is just 0.5mm thick which helps to further aid in ball speed. This makes this ball great driving off the tee for range as well as accuracy when struck just right. The outer is a refined urethane material which also helps to further increase the velocity of this ball in flight.

Despite the range and power on offer, a three-piece build means the MP-S is also highly responsive and offers a controlled, accurate shot.

7. Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls Weekend warriors, this is the best golf ball for you Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 332 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Made from super-tough graphene + Longer carry distance $33.99 View at Target 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For golfers looking for more distance without paying a premium, there’s Callaway's four-piece Chrome Soft, designed with a Graphene Dual SoftFast Core.

Graphene is the strongest and thinnest material on earth. At just one atom thick, it weighs a seventh of the weight of air yet is 200 times stronger than steel.

This means that Callaway's Chrome Soft golf ball has the thinnest possibly outer core, and a larger inner core. That all works to enhance the ball’s speed, while it still retains a soft feel for around and on the greens.

Thanks to aerodynamically designed Hex dimples, the Chrome Soft also provides longer carry distance off the tee and long shots into greens.

8. Honma TW–X Golf Ball Meet the golf ball designed to boost your driving game Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 326 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Enhanced speed + Good game control $174.99 View at Amazon

You might not have used a Honma ball before but when you do you'll wish you had sooner. The TW–X is built not only to offer enhanced speeds for your driving game but also offers short game control too.

How? No, not magic. This is thanks to a three-piece urethane ball that features a high–speed core for power, high–repulsion mid–layer for low spin and a soft cover so you can add more spin should you need. The 326-dimples mean low penetration when in flight, making this your best buddy even on a windy day.

9. Srixon Z–Star A spin–friendly golf ball for your short game Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 338 Handicap: Low Colour: White Reasons to buy + Super-tough + Low driver spin $13.84 View at Amazon

This is a one–of–kind when it comes to smart technology, thanks to its macromolecule Slide–Ring (SeRM). It sits in the cover of the ball and uses a moveable cross–link, which means the ball's shape returns better than traditional balls.

It also means this golf ball can withstand more damage, is impact resistant and, crucially, absorbs vibrations better. All that gets you a ball that's really helpful when it comes to the green thanks to lots of lovely spin. You can also enhance spin without losing distance off the tee.

Since they're tougher, you'll notice these balls last longer, looking like new too, presuming you don't spin too much and send these beauties off into the rough.

10. Volvik S4 2019 The best golf ball for fast-swinging golfers Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 336 Handicap: Low Colour: White Reasons to buy + Greater explosiveness + Improved spin control $39.26 View at Amazon

If you know your game has a good swing backing it up, this is the best golf ball for you. Built for fast swing golfers, the S4 is a soft feeling ball with a premium finish. While it performs well at speed, from a fast swing, it will also offer tour level control on the green.

For spin there's a urethane cover which offers enough grip to let you take maximum control in your short game. A solid core helps to keep a balance so that you get the ideal follow-through off the tee meaning you actually get to use that short game control as soon as possible in your game.

11. Mizuno RB Tour The premium fast tour golf ball for drag reduction Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 360 Handicap: High Colour: White Reasons to buy + Soft and responsive + Low driver spin $42.99 View at Amazon

This premium ball, new for 2019, features a new Cone Profile Dimple for drag reduction. This is done by creating more trigger points to let faster flowing air move quickly closer to the ball's surface.

But the performance isn't just at the tee, thanks to a urethane cover there is high traction on the outer which allows for excellent control on the green.

You get low driver spin from this ball thanks to soft compression, which means downward attack angles are there when you need them. This four-piece ball, 12 years in the making, uses a speed enhancing 360 cone dimple system for more penetrating flight and less drag. A must try.