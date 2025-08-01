Fitbit has a massive sale on, with trackers as cheap as £54.99
Their best-selling fitness tracker, the Charge 6, is also included
If you’re looking to take charge of your health and fitness – whether that’s tracking your workouts, making sure you get enough steps in a day, or optimising sleep – a fitness tracker is a great little gadget that can keep on top of all of it.
Fitbit is well known in the health and wellness space for its sleek, reliable, and user-friendly fitness trackers that offer a wide range of features. Right now, they have a big sale across all their fitness trackers, including their best-seller, the Charge 6, which you can now pick up for less than £100 – an absolute bargain, considering this wearable is part fitness tracker, part smartwatch.
Below are our top picks from the sale, but make sure to head over to the website yourself, as they also have big savings across their smartwatches – like the Google Pixel Watch 3, which now has £100 off. We’re not sure how long this sale will be running for so, if you see something you like, we wouldn’t take any chances.
The Charge 6 is Fitbit's best-selling fitness tracker, with their most accurate heart rate sensor to date. This superb little wearable comes has over 40 workouts and built-in GPS for tracking accuracy. Alongside sleep, stress and heart rate tracking, it also comes with built-in Google apps, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet – giving you the blend of a fitness tracker and smartwatch in a sleek, lightweight design. Plus, its 11-day battery life outlasts some of the biggest smartwatch brands out there.
The Inspire 3 is Fitbit's lightest and most affordable fitness tracker. It's great value for money, with everything you need to keep on top of your health, including heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and improved sensors (including for SpO2 and skin temperature), and even irregular heart beat rhythm notifications. Ideal for those looking to dip a toe into fitness tracking without the bulk or complexity of a full-blown smartwatch.
The Sense 2 is slightly more advanced than the two fitness trackers above, as it's a full-blown smartwatch. It offers a wide range of health-tracking features, including stress and sleep monitoring, ECG, and numerous workout options. Additionally, it supports Amazon Alexa, provides smart notifications and Fitbit Pay. The main downside is that it lacks WiFi connectivity, which means you can’t stream music directly on the device. Apart from that, it's a great health smartwatch with a 6 day battery life and built-in GPS.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.