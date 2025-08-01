Fitbit has a massive sale on, with trackers as cheap as £54.99

If you’re looking to take charge of your health and fitness – whether that’s tracking your workouts, making sure you get enough steps in a day, or optimising sleep – a fitness tracker is a great little gadget that can keep on top of all of it.

Fitbit is well known in the health and wellness space for its sleek, reliable, and user-friendly fitness trackers that offer a wide range of features. Right now, they have a big sale across all their fitness trackers, including their best-seller, the Charge 6, which you can now pick up for less than £100 – an absolute bargain, considering this wearable is part fitness tracker, part smartwatch.

Below are our top picks from the sale, but make sure to head over to the website yourself, as they also have big savings across their smartwatches – like the Google Pixel Watch 3 , which now has £100 off. We’re not sure how long this sale will be running for so, if you see something you like, we wouldn’t take any chances.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Google Store EMEA The Charge 6 is Fitbit's best-selling fitness tracker, with their most accurate heart rate sensor to date. This superb little wearable comes has over 40 workouts and built-in GPS for tracking accuracy. Alongside sleep, stress and heart rate tracking, it also comes with built-in Google apps, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet – giving you the blend of a fitness tracker and smartwatch in a sleek, lightweight design. Plus, its 11-day battery life outlasts some of the biggest smartwatch brands out there.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £54.99 at Google Store EMEA The Inspire 3 is Fitbit's lightest and most affordable fitness tracker. It's great value for money, with everything you need to keep on top of your health, including heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and improved sensors (including for SpO2 and skin temperature), and even irregular heart beat rhythm notifications. Ideal for those looking to dip a toe into fitness tracking without the bulk or complexity of a full-blown smartwatch.