Patagonia's Kanken-rival tote pack is currently 40% off – perfect for day trips and commuting

I'm partial to some Patagonia gear and am constantly on the lookout for new additions to my collection. Well, I'm trying not to overconsume, of course, in line with the brand's ethos. However, occasionally, when the items I own break and can't be repaired, I turn to Patagonia to see if there is anything in stock that could replace my obsolete gear.

Shop the Patagonia up to 40% off sale

My Kanken backpack is on its way out, so I decided to have a look through Patagonia's past season sale, and not surprisingly, I found the perfect replacement: the Terravia Tote Pack. It's currently 40% off in the Graze Green colourway, which I prefer over the plain black-coloured option, anyway.

Patagonia’s Terravia Tote Pack is a smart investment for anyone seeking versatile, eco-conscious gear. Its 24 L capacity comfortably fits daily essentials (e.g. laptop, books, water bottles) while the innovative cinch-and-buckle system adjusts volume on the go. Convertible design allows seamless transition from tote to backpack, ideal for urban commutes, travel, or spontaneous outdoor adventures.

Constructed of 100 % recycled nylon ripstop with PU coating, the bag resists weather and wear yet stashes compactly into its own pocket (weighs just 420 g). Practical features, like the breathable padded straps/back, dual stretch-mesh bottle holders, internal zip and hidden back pocket with key clip, add thoughtful ease of use.

Equally compelling is Patagonia’s brand philosophy: a steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility. The company uses recycled materials, produces durable products under the Ironclad Guarantee, and pushes for Fair‑Trade labour standards and sustainable innovation.

By purchasing Patagonia, you're acquiring a high-performing, long-lasting bag while supporting a brand committed to preserving the planet and its people.

Choose the Terravia Tote Pack for its adaptable design, sustainable materials, and ethical manufacturing, and trust Patagonia to keep you carrying your values confidently, every step of the way.