Best dildos 2019: choosing the right dildo for you

Penis-shaped dildos have been around since ancient Greece and they remain a favourite amongst sex toy users, partly because there are just so many varieties. So size matters when it comes to the best dildos and, just like with vibrators, they range from a starter-size six inches in length to eight inches.

Girth is important, too, and the range is equally broad in this area so check before you buy. Dildos come in a wide variety of materials such as glass, silicone or jelly, as well as the latest technology, liquid silicone, which has the most life-like texture.

Best sex toys: introducing the wonderful world of sex toys

These are the best condoms

And these are the best Fleshlights masturbation aids for men

View the best lubes for use during sex and with sex toys

Whatever floats your boat, you'll find a dildo to suit. Among the best dildos are ones that inflate and deflate, ones with suction pads, double-ended versions, strap on dildos and vibrating dildos. There really is something for everyone.

As with all sex toys, dildos should be used with added lube. Use water-based lube for silicone products, while any lube can be used on metal and glass; always wash with soap and water after use.

Best dildos to buy now

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

1. Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo The best dildo overall has a beaded string of bulbs Specifications Length: 9 inches Insertable length: 7 inches Girth: 4.25 inches Material: Glass Reasons to buy + Temperature-sensitive + Bulbous shape for maximum sensation + Good starter size Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While rookie dildo users may raise an eyebrow at the thought of a glass dildo, those familiar with them enthuse that the smooth texture of the glass and the ability to play with the temperature make it the perfect dildo material.

Constructed from toughened borosilicate glass, this beaded dildo can be used vaginally or anally. Its curvature and the row of bulbs are designed to maximize sensations.

This beaded dildo is a good starter size and can be used with all types of lube. Put it in the fridge to cool before using to increase the depth of sensation. Obviously, test the temperature isn’t going to take your breath away before you insert!

(Image credit: Bondara)

2. Bondara Rainbow’s End Dildo A technicoloured dildo for beginners Specifications Length: 7.5 inches Insertable length: 6 inches Girth: 1.5 inches Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Easy on the eye + Lifelike texture + Suction cup for hands-free play Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sometimes aesthetics matter and for those who are not keen on the lifelike look of a lot of dildos, the visual candy of this rainbow-hued dildo will be a big tick.

The shaft is lightly-textured with veins for a realistic feel and there’s an indigo-hued suction cup at the base so you can enjoy hands-free play. With an insertable length of six inches this is a good starter dildo that can be used vaginally or anally.

Bondara also donate 10% of all proceeds from the Rainbow’s End dildo to the LGBT Foundation.

(Image credit: SoDivine)

3. So Divine Glorious Real Skin Dildo The best dildo for a life-like feel Specifications Length: 7 inches Insertable length: 6 inches Weight: 330g Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Strong suction cup + Lifelike feel + Aesthetically pleasing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Pretty in eye-popping pink, So Divine’s Glorious dildo is made from liquid silicone. Soft with a lifelike feel, it’s the latest development in sex-toy technology.

So Divine has designed the shaft with ribbed, vein-like texture, the head is swollen and the testicles are soft to make this dildo feel as close to the real deal as possible.

The suction cup is very strong, so users can trust there won’t be any awkward moments during hands-free play. With 6 inches of insertable length it’s a good size for beginners and beyond, and it’s a great-looking dildo, too.

(Image credit: Njoy)

4. Njoy Pure Wand The best dildo for double-ended pleasure Specifications Length: 9 inches Insertable length: 8 inches Girth: 5.5 inches Material: Metal Reasons to buy + Good quality + Long-lasting + Easy to care for Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Njoy specialises in producing beautifully crafted sex toys made from medical-grade stainless steel. This material looks great, lasts for a very long time and is easy to clean; it’s also good to heat or cool before play, as desired.

Immaculately smooth, the wand is designed to hit both G-spot and P-spot (prostate) and as a result this toy is extremely popular with both straight and LGBT communities.

It’s curvature and weight are what set the Pure Wand apart from other dildos, as both these design aspects add to the amount of pressure you can apply to achieve G or P-spot orgasms.

Admittedly, the price tag is a little eye-watering but this is a toy for life.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

5. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo A dildo made for you and your partner Specifications Length: 8 inches Insertable length (for the receiver): 5 inches Insertable length (for the wearer): 4.5 inches Girth: 4.75 inches Material: Silicone Power: USB rechargeable Reasons to buy + Good for couples + Vibrating option Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You may be wondering where the straps are for this ‘strap-on’ dildo. Well, you won’t find any here as the wearer inserts the smaller ‘pony’ end of the dildo, holding it in place with the Kegel muscles.

The smaller ‘bunny ears’ are designed to stimulate the clitoris for male/female couples who enjoy pegging, but it can be used for same-sex couples too.

There’s also a vibrating option with the USB rechargeable dildo with eight patterns and 12 speeds to play around with.

(Image credit: Harmony)

6. Harmony King Cock Feeling it for real with King Cock Specifications Length: 11 inches Insertable length: 8.75 inches Girth: 7.75 inches Material: PVC Reasons to buy + Extra large size + Realistic details + Harness compatible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fans of the traditional dildo who want it to look like the genuine article should make a beeline to Harmony’s range of King Cock dildos.

They come in all sizes – from 7 inches to an astounding 12 inches. You can buy limp, double ended or strap-on King Cocks too. The feel is designed to be as natural as the look with veins and a naturally-shaped head and textured testicles.

As the insertable length is large, we’d suggest this as a good choice for experienced dildo users. It’s harness compatible, too, for couples who want to play together.