Best dildos 2019: choosing the right dildo for you

Penis-shaped dildos have been around since ancient Greece and they remain a favourite amongst sex toy users, partly because there are just so many varieties. So size matters when it comes to the best dildos and, just like with vibrators, they range from a starter-size six inches in length to eight inches.
Girth is important, too, and the range is equally broad in this area so check before you buy. Dildos come in a wide variety of materials such as glass, silicone or jelly, as well as the latest technology, liquid silicone, which has the most life-like texture.
- Best sex toys: introducing the wonderful world of sex toys
- These are the best condoms
- And these are the best Fleshlights masturbation aids for men
- View the best lubes for use during sex and with sex toys
Whatever floats your boat, you'll find a dildo to suit. Among the best dildos are ones that inflate and deflate, ones with suction pads, double-ended versions, strap on dildos and vibrating dildos. There really is something for everyone.
As with all sex toys, dildos should be used with added lube. Use water-based lube for silicone products, while any lube can be used on metal and glass; always wash with soap and water after use.
Best dildos to buy now
1. Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo
The best dildo overall has a beaded string of bulbs
Specifications
Reasons to buy
While rookie dildo users may raise an eyebrow at the thought of a glass dildo, those familiar with them enthuse that the smooth texture of the glass and the ability to play with the temperature make it the perfect dildo material.
Constructed from toughened borosilicate glass, this beaded dildo can be used vaginally or anally. Its curvature and the row of bulbs are designed to maximize sensations.
This beaded dildo is a good starter size and can be used with all types of lube. Put it in the fridge to cool before using to increase the depth of sensation. Obviously, test the temperature isn’t going to take your breath away before you insert!
2. Bondara Rainbow’s End Dildo
A technicoloured dildo for beginners
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sometimes aesthetics matter and for those who are not keen on the lifelike look of a lot of dildos, the visual candy of this rainbow-hued dildo will be a big tick.
The shaft is lightly-textured with veins for a realistic feel and there’s an indigo-hued suction cup at the base so you can enjoy hands-free play. With an insertable length of six inches this is a good starter dildo that can be used vaginally or anally.
Bondara also donate 10% of all proceeds from the Rainbow’s End dildo to the LGBT Foundation.
3. So Divine Glorious Real Skin Dildo
The best dildo for a life-like feel
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pretty in eye-popping pink, So Divine’s Glorious dildo is made from liquid silicone. Soft with a lifelike feel, it’s the latest development in sex-toy technology.
So Divine has designed the shaft with ribbed, vein-like texture, the head is swollen and the testicles are soft to make this dildo feel as close to the real deal as possible.
The suction cup is very strong, so users can trust there won’t be any awkward moments during hands-free play. With 6 inches of insertable length it’s a good size for beginners and beyond, and it’s a great-looking dildo, too.
4. Njoy Pure Wand
The best dildo for double-ended pleasure
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Njoy specialises in producing beautifully crafted sex toys made from medical-grade stainless steel. This material looks great, lasts for a very long time and is easy to clean; it’s also good to heat or cool before play, as desired.
Immaculately smooth, the wand is designed to hit both G-spot and P-spot (prostate) and as a result this toy is extremely popular with both straight and LGBT communities.
It’s curvature and weight are what set the Pure Wand apart from other dildos, as both these design aspects add to the amount of pressure you can apply to achieve G or P-spot orgasms.
Admittedly, the price tag is a little eye-watering but this is a toy for life.
5. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo
A dildo made for you and your partner
Specifications
Reasons to buy
You may be wondering where the straps are for this ‘strap-on’ dildo. Well, you won’t find any here as the wearer inserts the smaller ‘pony’ end of the dildo, holding it in place with the Kegel muscles.
The smaller ‘bunny ears’ are designed to stimulate the clitoris for male/female couples who enjoy pegging, but it can be used for same-sex couples too.
There’s also a vibrating option with the USB rechargeable dildo with eight patterns and 12 speeds to play around with.
6. Harmony King Cock
Feeling it for real with King Cock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fans of the traditional dildo who want it to look like the genuine article should make a beeline to Harmony’s range of King Cock dildos.
They come in all sizes – from 7 inches to an astounding 12 inches. You can buy limp, double ended or strap-on King Cocks too. The feel is designed to be as natural as the look with veins and a naturally-shaped head and textured testicles.
As the insertable length is large, we’d suggest this as a good choice for experienced dildo users. It’s harness compatible, too, for couples who want to play together.