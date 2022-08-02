Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Endura offer free delivery? Endura offers free standard delivery on all orders. For next day delivery, you’ll have to pay £1.99 and you must order your items before midnight from Monday-Friday. If you’re in the Republic of Ireland, standard delivery will cost £3.99.

What’s the Endura returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Endura order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of receipt. To start a return, head to the Endura returns page and follow the instructions. Your order will need to be wrapped securely and come with all the correct information requested.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Endura will send an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Apple Pay and Clearpay.

Does Endura offer any guarantees? All Endura products are guaranteed against defects, excluding wear and tear, accidents or misuse. Endura also offers a satisfaction guarantee where if you’re not happy with your order, you can return it for a full refund.

Does Endura offer product replacement and repairs? Endura offers the Endura Repair Service on any of their garments that have suffered damage while riding, regardless of how old they are. To use the Endura Repair Service, you’ll need to email returnsteam@endura.co.uk with the subject line ‘Endura Garment Repair Service’ and provide them with your name, number, product model and damage detail. If you can, attach photos of the damages. Endura also offers a Helmet Crash Replacement Service if you’re involved in an accident that caused any damage or impact to your Endura helmet. This service reduces the price of replacing your helmet.

Is there an Endura store near me? Endura is an online-only store but you can find their products in select physical retailers. Click ‘Store Locator’ on the Endura website to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Endura customer service team? To contact Endura customer service, call them on 0800 1510755 or start a live chat on the website.

Summer Cycling Outfits from Endura

(Image credit: Endura)

The warmer temperatures are here, the sun is shining and the outdoor activities have started. The summer is a great time to get outside and workout in the warmth, but it’s important to be dressed properly for exercising outdoors, especially when you’re cycling.

Cycling during the summer can be tricky as you need to wear all the right gear but you don’t want to be overheating in your regular everyday kit. Endura prides themselves on engineering clothing, shoes and accessories that are designed to flatter a cyclist’s body while also helping riders reach their full potential in terms of pace, distance and power. For spring and summer, Endura refreshed their Pro SL and FS260-Pro ranges with new limited edition colours and designs. The pieces from this collection allows both men and women to mix and match their pieces to create fun exciting outfits that are both stylish and practical.

The popular Pro SL range (which is available for men and women) offers jackets, vests, bib tights, skin suits, shorts, jerseys and more, perfect for the summer and winter seasons. For summer rides, pick clothing that’s better equipped for aeration, breathability and versatility. For example, choosing a shirt and short set from the summer range is brilliant for warmer temperatures, but when it gets colder, you can layer them nicely on top of tights, thermals and other base layers. The summer collection has multiple colours on offer but the bright tones for summer include grape, pumpkin, aqua and pacific blue.

Endura Helmets: ‘for brains, by brains’

(Image credit: Endura)

The number one piece of equipment every cyclist needs is a helmet. Regardless of your cycling level, whether you’re a professional athlete or a complete beginner, you’re bound to take a tumble while you’re out on your bike. This is why you need a strong fitted helmet that protects your head and prevents any serious injuries.

Endura prides themselves on designing and making cycling clothes and kit that protects its riders. On its range of bike helmets, Endura has used its expert engineering knowledge and combined it with ket expert partners to make the best helmets on the market. Endura helmets are a triple combination of Endura x Mips x Koroyd materials and construction. Endura’s comprehensive range of helmets have been reinvented and revamped with the SingleTrack, Hummvee Plus and FS260-Pro helmets available in two different versions, with or without Mips technology. Endura also offers unique designs and tech across its mountain, road and urban helmets for ultimate protection and style.

Endura also offers a Helmet Crash Replacement service to all riders who own and use an Endura helmet. If you’re in an accident that has caused any impact to your Endura helmet, Endura’s service reduces the price of replacing your helmet with the same model or nearest model if the original helmet is no longer available. To use this scheme, you’ll need to send Endura the damaged helmet, proof or receipt or order confirmation email to show that the helmet was purchased from Endura. You’ll also need to provide details of the incident that caused the helmet damage.