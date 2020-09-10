Amazon Prime Day delayed but this cheap Fire TV Stick deal arrives early!

Officially, Amazon Prime Day sale has been delayed at least for another month, but that doesn't mean Amazon Prime Day savings can't be found right now on some of Amazon's most popular devices. Aside from some killer Echo Show deals happening right now, you can also save big on Amazon's Fire TV Stick for a limited time.

Along with the $10 discount on Amazon's Fire TV Stick, you'll also find deals on the 4K version as well! For a limited time, you can save $20 when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with an Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker.

Both deals offer an excellent value for those looking to jump into the world of content streaming, giving viewers access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to watch with simple voice commands. Both the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K include an Alexa voice remote for a completely hands-free streaming experience.

Grabbing an Amazon Fire TV Stick today gives you access to some of your favorite paid streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, HULU, Apple TV, HBO and more. You'll also get access to plenty of free streaming services as well, including Pluto TV, IMDB TV, and other fan favorite free streaming services.

Of course, Amazon Prime members get to take advantage of their membership by getting unlimited access to thousands of free and paid movies and TV episodes. While we may see more deals on Amazon's Fire TV Stick come Amazon Prime day, this is your best shot at grabbing one of the best streaming devices on sale – at least until we start seeing Black Friday deals show up!

Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote

Was: $39.99 | Now: $29.99 | Savings: $10 (25%) | Amazon

Get your hands on the #1 best selling streaming device today for just $30! Amazon is taking $10 off for a limited time on their most popular streaming device, so don't miss your chance to grab Amazon's Fire TV Stick on sale today!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot 3rd Generation Bundle

Was: $99 | Now: $79 | Savings: $20 (20%) | Amazon

Enhanced for 4K-ready content and packed with over 500,000 movies and TV shows, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is THE must have streaming stick. Packaged with an Echo Dot 3rd Generation, you get a complete hands-free viewing experience suitable for any smart home setup.View Deal

