Amazon Prime Day arrives early as Echo Show, Dot, and Plus get HUGE price cuts

It looks like Amazon has already kicked off its pre-Amazon Prime Day discounts already, with the retailer slashing its prices on the Echo Dot, Echo Show family, and Echo Plus in both the USA and the UK.

These are market leading smart home products that have been very well reviewed across the board, which is why we find it incredibly easy to recommend each one of these deals. They deliver top-tier products at Amazon Prime Day price points.

Amazon device deals in the US

Amazon Echo Plus | Was: $149.99 | Now: $74.99

Amazon's premium audio smart speaker, the Echo Plus, gets a whopping half-price discount here, a fact that sees its price plunge down by a straight $75. It's available in three different colorways, too: Charcoal, Heather Gray and Sandstone. A powerful smart home hub and excellent 360-degree smart speaker for one attractive price point.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: $89.99 | Now: $69.99

The stylish and compact Echo Show 5 smart home hub is a great option for smaller apartments and homes as it takes up very little room but delivers wide-ranging functionality. Watch videos, stream music, control smart home devices, view the news and recipes, as well as much more. Now 22% off at Amazon, which is a straight $20 saving.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was: $129.99 | Now: $104.99

For those who like the idea of a screen on their smart home speaker, but want a larger screen, then the Echo Show 8 is a great option. You get a larger 8-inch screen, which means more height on the panel and therefore better vertical scrolling and more spacious video calling. Currently reduced by $25 at Amazon. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition | WasL $69.99 | Now: $39.99

The brilliant Kids Edition of the Echo Dot gets a whopping 43% price cut here, which sees its cost tumble by a flat $30. For children, this is the ideal smart speaker, as it comes with excellent parental controls that can limit content and usage time – ideal for switching off when it's time for bed. In stock now for just $39.99.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Was: $59.99 | Now: $54.99 | 20% off two

There's two tiers of discount to be bagged here. Firstly, buy one Echo Dot with Clock and it is currently reduced by 8%, a fact that cuts $5 off its cost. Buy two at the same time, though, and you get 20% slashed off the pair, which is a much bigger discount.View Deal

Amazon device deals in the UK

Amazon Echo Dot | Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99

Amazon's best-selling Echo smart speaker gets a very welcome 40% price cut here, and across each of its 4 different colourways, too. That's a straight £20 slashed off its price and free delivery in one very attractive Amazon Prime Day-quality deal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99

The compact Echo Show 5 is one of the very best smart home hubs on the market today, delivering full Echo functionality along with a crisp and bright 5-inch screen. It fits seamlessly into any room, and is ideal for small apartments and homes. Now £30 cheaper than normal at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was: £119.99 | Now: £69.99

The newest Echo Show, the 8-inch screen Echo Show 8, fits perfectly between the full-fat Show and compact Echo Show 5. It can currently be picked up for £50 less than normal thanks to a going-on half-price 42% price cut. Great for watching videos and following recipes.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show | Was: £219.99 | Now: £199.99

The latest full-fat Echo Show delivers a very large 10-inch screen which makes controlling your smart home tech, watching videos and making video calls a breeze. Powerful speakers also mean even the largest rooms can be filled with quality audio. Available in Black and White colourways. Now £20 cheaper at Amazon and with free delivery.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus | Was: £139.99 | Now: £79.99

Amazon's Echo Plus smart speaker gets a very welcome 43% per cent price cut, a fact that sees its price plummet from £139.99 to just £79.99. When it comes round to a top-tier audio, this is Amazon's strongest smart speaker, with 360-degree audio pumped out with Dolby play. Crisp vocals and dynamic bass guaranteed. Now available for £60 less than normal at Amazon, and with free delivery, too.View Deal

