Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review: Style meets substance

Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review TL;DR: a waterproof jacket that certainly isn't style over substance. Packed with features and made from lightweight, durable materials, Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka will keep you dry both on and off the trail.

I only recently discovered Klattermusen, and since then, I simply can't get enough of the Swedish brand's products. I love how seemingly effortlessly Klattermusen combines highly functional outdoor gear with style. It might just be that outdoor gear is generally in vogue these days, but even so, the Syr Levitend Parka looks cooler than the Rohan Momentum Lightweight Waterproof Jacket (although there is nothing wrong with not looking super stylish).

But this Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review isn't just about how this jacket looks. In fact, the Syr Levitend Parka is one of the most capable waterproof garments I have tried recently. Strike that! It's the best waterproof jacket right now for the discerning outdoor person. Read my review to find out if you should get one or not (you should).

[First reviewed April 2023]

Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review: price and availability

The Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka was announced in March 2023 and is available to buy now directly from Klattermusen UK (opens in new tab) and Klattermusen US (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £419/$519 (approx. AU$795). The jacket is currently not available in Australia. The Syr Levitend Parka is a unisex garment and comes in three colours: Bronze, Raven and Silver Green. I tested the Silver Green version.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review: design and features

The Klattermusen Syr Levitend Parka is an oversized, waterproof and packable jacket with a slightly longer front. It's made from the lightweight Levitend fabric in a Cutan construction that's said to be breathable and completely waterproof with fully taped seams.

Indeed, the Syr Levitend Parka's material's moisture vapour permeability – the fabric's ability to allow water vapour to pass through it is over 20,000 g/m²/24h, which is really, really good. Better still, the jacket has a hydrostatic head of over 20,000 mm, which, again, is impressive (read Pat's excellent article on How to stay dry in the outdoors for more info).

Thanks to the oversized nature of the coat, you can easily throw the Syr Levitend Parka on top of base layers, a fleece jacket and a hiking backpack (I'd say, up to 20-25 litres). It features a longer front for knee and thigh protection in the rain, a shorter back length for freedom of movement and a 3D-adjustable hood.

The jacket has a slanted two-way zipper, which not only looks unique but also provides versatility to the jacket, allowing you to free up your legs in case you need to climb steeper slopes while covering most of your lower body from rainfall when closed. The sleeve hems are also adjustable, not to mention the positively huge pockets, which help keep your hands dry and protected from the elements.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review: performance and comfort

When I first put on the jacket, I immediately thought I looked like Fox Mulder from the cult 90s TV show X-Files. And although the long, oversized coat flapping in the wind doesn't make a lot of sounds, it does make you feel like an FBI agent investigating UFO activity in the area.

Jokes aside, the length of the jacket isn't just for laughs; it provides pretty much head-to-toe protection from the rain and wind. I loved the oversizedness of the Syr Levitend Parka. I used it in London when I ran the London Marathon 2023, which took place on a soggy day; I had my Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket and a backpack under the Klattermusen Syr, yet, nothing got wet, and I stayed dry, too.

If I'm totally 100 per cent honest, I don't think there is a need for the pockets to be so big. Filling them up would weigh the otherwise super lightweight jacket down. They are also a tad bit higher than I like them, but if I were to traverse on technical terrain, I wouldn't have my hands in my pocket anyway.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review: verdict

Just how capable and versatile the Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka is might surprise some. At first sight, you might think the longline, oversized waterproof jacket is nothing more than a gimmick. 'Is this for hiking or parading around on Paris Fashion Week?' you might add.

In reality, all features of the Syr Levitend Parka serve a purpose. It's long to keep all your body dry, no matter how hard it rains. It's oversized, so you can throw it over multiple layers of garments without feeling restricted. It has a large, adjustable hood so you can pull it over helmets or large hats (or large heads).

The fact that the Syr Levitend Parka has a moisture vapour permeability number of over 20,000 g/m²/24h and a hydrostatic head of over 20,000 mm make it an incredibly capable outdoor garment. And all that without sacrificing style. Absolutely amazing.

Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review: also consider

If you're looking for something warmer, the Paramo Velez might be a better option. It's a comfortable waterproof jacket featuring an unusual slippery, crinkle-free and ultra-flexible fabric. A mesh lining provides a bit of warmth, while the vents let a breeze in when it's needed. Read Ruth's full Paramo Velez waterproof jacket review.

The Montane Pac Plus XT Waterproof Jacket is an excellent midpoint between standard waterproofs and very technical, high-end mountain shells. It packs very well, weighs little, and offers great protection from wet and windy conditions. Inevitably, the trade-off is in breathability, but you're getting a lot and losing very little. Read Mark's full Montane Pac Plus XT Waterproof Jacket review.