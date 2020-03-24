Where to buy a thermometer: check for a fever at home

Want to know where you can still buy a thermometer? As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, there's a big rise in demand for thermometers right now – and forehead thermometers in particular, which use infrared sensors to measure temperature without having to make contact with skin. One of the common symptoms of coronavirus is a fever, and investing in a medical thermometer for your home and help indicate raised temperature.

We have a dedicated guide to the best thermometers, but stock levels are looking seriously depleted. Here's where you can still buy thermometers, including forehead thermometers that don't require bodily contact with the person whose temperature you're checking. These are all available to deliver (find out more about the UK coronavirus lockdown).

Concerned you might have an unnaturally high temperature? Here's how to check if you have a fever.

Where to buy thermometers in the UK

Decdeal non-contact forehead thermometer | £59.99 at Amazon

This Decdeal forehead thermometer uses infrared scanning to gauge temperature without needing to touch the person being scanned.

Braun ThermoScan 7 | £49.99 at Superdrug

This is one of our top-rated thermometers. It's geared towards use with children, but suitable for adults too, and takes temperature from the ear. You can add age information (0-3 months, 3-36 months, or 36 + months).

Digital body thermometer | £9.99 at Amazon

This lightweight thermometer is available to buy at Amazon.co.uk today. It's suitable for children or adults, but does require contact (oral, rectal, or in the armpit) to work.

Where to buy thermometers in the US

Dreamer forehead thermometer | $69 at Sears

This forehead thermometer is available to buy at Sears Marketplace. It's suitable for use on children and adults, and you can use it to take temperature on the forehead or in the ear.

LCD digital thermometer | $17.98 at Amazon.com

This thermometer is designed for use in the mouth, rectum or armpit. It's suitable for babies, children and adults, and promises fast, accurate readings. If you want a no-touch forehead thermometer, you'll need to spend a little more.



4-in-1 forehead thermometer | $95.99 at Amazon

This forehead thermometer includes a fever alarm, and can be used on adults, children or babies. There's a silent mode and no-touch infrared option, so you can take temperature of infants without bothering them. You can also take temperature in the ear.

