This Huawei P20 or P20 Pro Android phone deal comes with a free £100 flight voucher

Huawei has been taking big bites out of the mobile phone deals market of late and its best ever smartphones just hit the market – the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro.

They're garnering fantastic reviews all over the internet, with great specs, brilliant screens and in the P20 Pro in particular, a brilliant camera.

Read more: Huawei P30 Pro review (early verdict): unprecedented camera, familiar design

To entice you into opting for this slightly less known but still well regarded phone brand, O2 is offering anyone who buys a P20 or P20 Pro this weekend a flight voucher worth £100.

That's a pretty awesome sweetener, and allows you to fly with over 300 airlines to more than 70 countries around the world. Fancy a city break? Now it's £100 cheaper!

To take advantage of this deal, just go to O2.co.uk and get the phone. Then go to the Huawei Promo Flights website to claim your £100 voucher!

Price comparison: today's best Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro deals: