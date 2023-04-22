The Natural Love Company launches ocean plastic sex toys for Earth Day 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Earth Day 2023 takes place on April 22nd and this year, the global movement celebrates its 53rd year of campaigning for environmental awareness and protection with the theme: Invest in our Planet.

In celebration of Earth Day 2023, Cornish-based sexual pleasure business, The Natural Love Company (opens in new tab) will be releasing the UK’s first recycled ocean plastic sex toy (opens in new tab) collection. Comprising of four toys, the collection features products with an inner body that is made with 100% recycled ocean plastic.

Making masturbation green

Armed with the slogan ‘F**k yourself. Not the planet’, The Natural Love company was born during lockdown as two friends grew the sustainable pleasure brand with the aim of becoming a carbon neutral business by “offsetting every gram of carbon used in the running of its day-to-day business”.

All Natural Love Company lubes (opens in new tab), massage oils and toy cleaners are vegan, cruelty-free and its toys are delivered using recyclable, plastic-free packaging. The Natural Love Company also offers a recycling scheme, wonderfully named The Second Coming, which gives users the opportunity to return redundant sex toys to be safely processed as e-waste.

What’s in the box?

The quarter of toys in the collection, due to be released this month, are the first to use recycled ocean plastic, but the company has plans to roll out the scheme to include all the products in the Natural Love Company range.

The recycled ocean plastic toy collection features: Elemi, a bullet vibrator; Saro, a rabbit vibrator; Jasmine, a clitoral suction vibrator; and Cassia a double-ended wand vibrator and G-spot dildo, all strong contenders for the best vibrator (opens in new tab) and the best dildo (opens in new tab).

Image 1 of 4 Elemi (Image credit: Natural Love Company) Saro (Image credit: Natural Love Company) Jasmine (Image credit: Natural Love Company) Cassia (Image credit: Natural Love Company)

"We're thrilled to be the first UK retailer to offer consumers a range of sex toys that is made from recycled ocean plastics” The Natural Love Company co-founder and director Ben Foster told T3. “Shockingly, UN data has found that the volume of plastic pollution entering the world's oceans is set to double or triple by 2040 and it's clear that more action needs to be taken to tackle the increasing problem of marine plastic pollution and The Natural Love Company is determined to play its part.”

With Google search data revealing a 567% search increase in the term ‘recycled ocean plastic’, The Natural Love Company are riding the wave of consumer desire to keep purchases as environmentally clean as possible. With a 400% increase of sales YoY for The Natural Love Company, it would seem sex toy users are just as keen to keep it green.

"We hope that our customers will enjoy using the new range,” Ben Foster told T3, “and they should also keep their eyes peeled for new updates from us as we set out plans to replace our entire range of toys with alternatives made from recycled ocean plastics."

Check out The Natural Love Company's new range of Ocean Plastic Sex Toys (opens in new tab).