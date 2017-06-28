T3 Agenda: Brainwavz' audiophile grade earphones. The My Passport Ultra Drive from Western Digital. And More!

Today, the T3 Agenda brings you Brainwavz' audiophile grade earphones, a compact yet powerful drive from Western Digital and more...

Audio specialist Brainwavz has just announced the availability of its B200 Dual Balanced Armature Earphones in the UK, a new model that brings audiophile grade listening while on the go.

The Brainwavz B200 earphones are designed and tuned in-house with high performance and comfort in mind. The dual balanced tweeter and woofer armature configuration produces a balanced and accurate sound signature, with little to no colouring in the mids and a slight focus on the upper mids sound. So you're getting a professional build and high-end performance without the crippling price tag.

The B200 have an extremely light over the ear design and small form factor allowing for a comfortable and ergonomic fit. Inside the box, there are six silicon ear tips of various sizes and one set of Comply foam tips to allow for great noise isolation (as well as ensuring you don't damage your lugs by playing your tunes too loud).

The Brainwavz B200 in-ear dual balanced armature earphones are priced at £156 and are available for purchase right now.

Back up your photos, videos and more with the superfast My Passport Ultra Drive

Thinking of reducing your digital footprint online? With the likes of Dropbox, Google Drive and more we're all spreading our digitised media across the web, so investing in a powerful yet compact drive such as the My Passport Ultra from Western Digital might just be the answer.

The My Passport Ultra drive with WD Discovery software makes it easier than ever to back up content from popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram*. With a few simple steps, users can download all of their content, including tagged photos and videos from Facebook, onto the drive.

The My Passport Ultra drive is protected by a three-year limited warranty and is available now from wdc.com and at select retailers and distributors around the world. It's got an MSRP of £82.99, but you can pick one a 1TB version from Amazon today for only £64.

The mobile-only Assassin's Creed Rebellion is Fallout Shelter with added fan favourite killers

Ubisoft and Canadian studio Behaviour Interactive have teamed up to bring the world of Assassin's Creed to mobile once more with the Fallout Shelter-esque Rebellion. The free-to-play title features 40 unlockable characters (including many across the series and 20 brand new ones), with XP gained by sending up to three assassin's off to bother Templars while you expand your base with rooms.

There's no gameplay been showcased just yet, but Bethesda struck gold with Fallout Shelter in 2015 so it's not great shock to see Ubisoft taking a few cues from the F2P megahit. With Assassin's Creed Origins creating a lot of buzz out of E3, could 2017 be the year the Creed gets its mojo back?

No confirmation on a release date just yet for Assassin's Creed Rebellion, but Ubisoft has confirmed it's coming to iOS and Android devices, "soon." Check out the teaser below to get you in the mood for cutesy assassinations.