Toyota targets Bentley and Rolls-Royce with luxury Century brand

Toyota has come out swinging at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, with the bold move of squaring up to the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley with a striking new concept.

More than just a single car, the news is that Toyota is reviving its ultra-luxury sub-brand, Century. The Century name was first used for its flagship, V12 saloon back in 1967 and has remained a flagship product ever since in Japan and China (although never offered in the UK market). But this move will see Century become a global brand of its own, sitting above Lexus within the Toyota Group.

Revealed in Tokyo this week, the new Century is the first to feature no Toyota badging at all. It’s a luxury GT coupe with a single seat up-front – for your chauffeur, naturally – and masses of legroom for two passengers behind. It’s a similar layout to the recently unveiled Bentley EXP 15, another concept car suggesting what future luxury vehicles could look like.

Unlike the Bentley, the cabin of the Century is accessed through a set of unusual sliding doors, parting from the B pillar and sliding towards each axle to help occupants step aboard. They’ll no doubt be helpful in compact parking spaces, too.

Toyota earlier teased the new Century by describing it as “one of one”. At first, this made the car sound like a one-off concept to show the design direction of future Toyota and Century models. But now the picture is clearer, it suggests the Century brand will pursue customers willing to spend money on pricey personalisation options – just like those who already buy highly customised cars from the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Little has been said about the new car. We’re not even sure what it’ll be powered by, although the front grille and bonnet vents suggest it’ll use an engine instead of an electric motor. Since the original Century was powered by a V12, such a power unit could be on the cards for the new model too. All we know for now is how the Century will be a flagship car focused on personalisation and Japanese craftsmanship.

With Century now at the top of the Toyota tree, and aiming very highly indeed, Lexus could be given the freedom to stretch out among the middle tiers of the premium car market.