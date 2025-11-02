I can’t wait to see this hybrid Mazda concept become reality
Mazda wows with stunning new hybrid concept
QUICK SUMMARY
Mazda has revealed a stunning new concept car, called the Vision X-Coupe, at the Tokyo Motor Show. The car is powered by a hybrid system that combines a battery, motor and a rotary petrol engine. Electric range is a claimed 100 miles and total range is 500.
Mazda has revealed a stunning new concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show, powered by a clever new rotary-hybrid system.
Called the Vision X-Coupe, with the X pronounced ‘cross’, the car is a sporty looking saloon with a long bonnet, elegant side profile and a dramatic, shallow glasshouse. But, while the minimal grille at the front suggests it’s an EV, Mazda says the car is designed to use a new rotary-hybrid engine.
This would combine a rotary engine – like those seen in older Mazda cars like the RX-7 and RX-8 – with the battery and motor of a more conventional plug-in hybrid. The result is a total output of 510 horsepower, an electric-only range of about 100 miles, and a total range of 500 miles.
With a nod to the use of sustainable fuel, Mazda claims that “by combining carbon-neutral fuel derived from microalgae” with its proprietary carbon-capture technology, the car “contributes to reducing atmospheric CO2 the more it is driven.”
Mazda has used a rotary engine combined with a hybrid system before, with the MX-30 crossover. But in that case the engine acted as a generator to top up the battery, and did not drive the wheels directly. For the new Vision X-Coupe concept, both the engine and the electric motor drive the wheels.
The interior of the concept car is just as striking as its exterior. There’s a retro vibe to the layout, despite the dashboard featuring a large digital display. A high and wide centre console, combined with the low roofline, gives the car a snug, sporty cabin and what will probably feel like a very low seating position. Three prominent instrument binnacles behind the steering add to the retro aesthetic, while the four frameless doors give a sense of modernity.
In short, I think it’s a fabulous design that I hope translates closely into a future production model.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist.
