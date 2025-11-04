Google Maps now offers real-time lane guidance, but only in this one car

QUICK SUMMARY Google Maps now supports live lane guidance for the first time, helping drivers shift into the correct lane when navigating junctions. The feature is only available on the Polestar 4 for now, but will come to other vehicles soon.

Google Maps just gained a powerful new feature, in the form of real-time lane guidance, helping drivers make sure they're in the right lane on motorways and at junctions.

For the first time, Google Maps now understands which lane you’re driving in, and which lane you need to get to your destination. Other integrated navigation systems have been able to do this for years, but it’s an important step forward for Google Maps, which until now couldn’t provide such granular instruction.

The result is a guidance system that tells if when you need to change lane, such as when navigating a complex junction or exiting a motorway.

The function is being rolled out gradually, since it requires access to the forward-facing camera and sign recognition system of cars equipped with Android Automotive, which includes native support for Google Maps. The result is that, for now at least, only the Polestar 4 has access to live lane guidance.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Google explains how it works: “Our AI in the vehicle analyses lane markings and road signs as they’re captured by the car’s front-facing camera. This real-time road information is instantly integrated with Google Maps’ powerful capabilities,”.

Live lane guidance is coming first to the Polestar 4 in the US and Sweden over the coming months. Google says the feature will then “expand to more road types and cars in partnership with key automakers.”

Echoing this, Polestar said live lane guidance will “reach more markets, road types and customers in the future.” It’s interesting to note that the Polestar 3, which is more expensive than the 4 and currently acts as Polestar’s flagship vehicle, misses out on the system, at least at launch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a reminder, this is a function of the car’s integrated Google Maps system, which runs on the car’s own Android Automotive-based operating system. This isn’t a function of the version of Google Maps running on a smartphone and used by Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.