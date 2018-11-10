Sky TV blockbuster deal slashes £594 off your bill (but you haven't got long left)

With balmy summer nights now a distant memory and the sun setting before the end of the work day, autumn is well and truly here. As such, you're probably planning to spend more evenings bingeing on the latest box set with a mulled wine and a festively-decorated Quality Street tin.

It's fortuitous then that Sky has launched a bumper new discount on its Sky Q subscription to make sure you have plenty to watch during the long winter evenings.

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, the UK broadcaster has slashed £594 from its 18-month Sky Q subscription bundle, which includes a 1TB satellite box and access to over 300 channels, including the full Sky Sports and Sky Cinema package.

Sky has dropped the price of its Sky Cinema, Sky Sports Complete Pack, Sky Entertainment, Sports HD Pack, and HD Pack bundle from £74 to £45 a month, resulting in a £594 total saving over the course of a 18-month contract.

• Get Sky Q deal with Sky Cinema, Sky Sports Complete, Sky Entertainment in HD for £45-a month for the next 18-month – saving £594

Included in the bundle is the Sky Q 1TB set-top box, which has enough storage to record 500 hours of television in High Definition and lets you stream shows and movies to your smartphone and tablet to watch around the house à la Sky+ multi-room. It also lets you record three separate shows, while watching a fourth as it airs.

There's also some 300 channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, SyFy, Fox, National Geographic, Discovery, Comedy Central, Sony and VICE. The addition of Sky Sports adds the full suite of dedicated channels, including Premier League, Football, F1, Golf, Cricket, and Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Main Event.

The latest bundle also includes access to the complete Sky Cinema package, which includes access to more than a thousand on-demand titles, as well themed live channels, like Sky Cinema Christmas HD.

Sky also includes access to the Sky Cinema app, where subscribers can watch movies directly on their mobile device, at no extra cost.

However, it's worth noting this bundle is for TV only and doesn't include broadband.

That's not going to be a problem if you already have a home internet connection, but it's something you'll need to think about if you want to take advantage of Sky Q's built-in catchup services, like BBC iPlayer and ITV Encore, as well as the new Netflix integration with Sky Q, which rolled-out earlier this month.

There's also a £20 setup fee to pay to get your all-new Sky Q kit up-and-running. If you want to upgrade to the flagship 2TB Sky Q set-top box, which lets you record six shows simultaneously while watching a seventh live, and supports Ultra HD broadcasts and on-demand, that one-off set-up fee rises to £199.

Those who want access to Sky's back catalogue of 500 on-demand box sets, including Game Of Thrones and Westworld, as well as Netflix in HD will need to cough-up an extra £10 a month for the "Ultimate On Demand" package.

The latest Sky Q deal ends at midnight tonight, Sunday November 11, so if you're interested, it's worth adding it to your basket sooner rather than later.