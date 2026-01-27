"We have to make sure we can transition all viewers, leaving no one behind": Freely's boss discusses potential new UK TV switchover

Quick Summary The boss of Freely's parent company, Everyone TV, has spoken about the potential of a second digital TV switchover in the UK. Jonathan Thompson says that there's a lot of work to be done by a possible 2035 deadline, but it is achievable.

The CEO of Everyone TV (the operator of Freely) has discussed a possible second digital TV switchover for the UK – this time to an all-streaming model.

Speaking during an IPTV forum and the launch of the Manhattan Aero Freely box, Jonathan Thompson said that it's not a matter of whether streaming becomes the de facto choice for free-to-air TV, "it's really a question of when".

The UK government soon plans to debate a potential switchover from terrestrial broadcasts to internet-only, and if it is possible to do so by a suggested target of 2035. However, Thompson believes there's a lot of work to do before then.

"We've done an equivalent switchover before. And that was done very well. It was delivered on time and under budget. But this will be a different kind of transition if it goes ahead," he told the room (with T3 in attendance).

"It's not really a question of about TV, it's a question about, as a society can we ensure that everyone gets the benefits of being connected.

"It is doable, but we need to ensure we take everyone on that journey. What we can't do is have a transition where if you're digital savvy, it's straightforward, but if not, it's scary and difficult. So we have to, collectivity as an industry, make sure that we can transition all viewers, leaving no one behind."

That, he suggested, is more tricky than the last time we switched over in the UK.

Jonathan Thompson – CEO of Everyone TV (Freely) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

UK TV digital switchover 2.0

Starting in 2007, the UK began to turn off analogue terrestrial TV transmitters in favour of digital equivalents. Most rooftop aerials continued to be compatible, while many TVs already sported digital receivers.

The process completed five years later, with Freeview boxes being given out to viewers who might otherwise have missed out.

A second digital switchover is different and potentially much trickier – we would go from over-the-air digital broadcasts to internet-only reception. And that not only asks for a bigger commitment to investing in technology upgrades, it relies entirely on the UK's broadband (wired and 5G) infrastructure. One viewer might have a totally different experience to another based purely on their broadband connection, for example.

That's where Thompson urges caution. Even as CEO of Freely's parent company, he suggests that there is a lot to be done in a relatively short time – if the government is to hit its debated target.

"Is it a big task? Yes. Is it achievable? Yes," he said.

"But there's a lot of work that will have to be done between now and then."