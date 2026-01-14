You can now learn to play guitar via your Samsung TV

Quick Summary Fender and Samsung have collaborated on a new platform to make learning the guitar even easier. For the first time ever, Fender Play will be available on Samsung TVs.

If you're looking to learn to play the guitar, there are a multitude of options available to you. Old school tutors still exist, and there are leagues of players who are self-taught, with the latter pathway made even easier in the modern age, with lessons and tutorials on sites like YouTube.

But if you want a dedicated platform from a trusted brand, you'll need to look at something like Fender Play. Coming from one of the largest holistic musical instrument manufacturers on the planet, the app has gained popularity for helping new guitarists to find their feet.

Now, for the first time ever, that will be available through your TV. That's thanks to a landmark partnership with Samsung, which will see the Fender Play app available on Samsung TVs in 2026.

It makes a lot of sense, too. As Samsung's Executive Vice President of Visual Display, Hun Lee, says, "By bringing Fender Play to TVs for the first time, Samsung is turning the largest screen at home into a place to learn and play together.”

How does Fender Play on Samsung TV work?

When you open the app for the first time, you'll have the change to choose between four different instrument types – electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and ukulele. You'll also have the option of picking out courses on-demand, which build lessons around the format of popular songs.

There's also Jam Mode, which I can only imagine really comes to life on the larger screen. That allows users to set a fun background – perfect for the larger TV size – before playing along with a curated selection of tracks across genres.

(Image credit: Samsung x Fender)

Personally, I'm a big fan of this. I've been playing guitar both professionally and as a hobbyist for 24 – yeesh, that's a bigger number than I'd expected before writing it – years, and I can say that Fender Play makes life so much easier when you're starting out.

At the early part of your learning journey – when getting proper technique dialled in is absolutely crucial – this resource on a large display seems like a total no-brainer.