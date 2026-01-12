Samsung's AI OLED turntable somewhat misses the point, but still looks cool

Quick Summary Samsung has shown several concept products that highlight the use of new OLED panel technologies. One of them is a digital turntable with a circular OLED display instead of a vinyl record.

Samsung launched a whole load of new TVs, sound systems and devices during CES last week, but one of its branches also demonstrated conceptual tech that could hint at products to come in further down the line.

Samsung Display traditionally uses the show to illustrate what is possible with its panel technologies. And not only does it highlight advancements in the displays we end up seeing in the brand's TVs and monitors, but imagines additional uses for screen innovations.

The same was true this year, with the display arm showing what's possible with different types and form factors of OLED panels. It has created several concept products that we could see in the future, which use circular OLED displays – including a record player that doesn't need records.

Of course, the Samsung AI OLED Turntable is simply a glorified digital audio player, with a disc-like OLED touchscreen replacing vinyl playback. And in that, it kind of misses the point of a turntable in the first place. But it looks great.

As does the AI OLED Cassette player, which is similarly an OLED-adorned digital audio in the shape of a classic tape.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In all honesty, I doubt either will make it into the hands of consumers. The turntable has a better chance – certainly, capacitive DJ decks would work, giving an old-school feel to a modern solution.

A more likely real-world destination for Samsung's circular OLED panels can be found in the AI OLED Bot – a robot with a 13-inch round display for a face.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung sees it as a teaching assistant bot for universities – helping to guide students to their classrooms and being a source of information. Attendees will be able to ask it questions, with the answers appearing on the display.

Other concepts have been proposed too, including an OLED-backed basketball board. It also announced what it claims to be the "world's brightest TV" – a 77-inch QD-OLED model that's capable of up to 4,500nits of brightness.

We might see more on that at next year's CES – possibly as a launch TV.