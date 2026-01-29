LG is changing how you buy high-end tech – with OLED TVs available for around £25 per month

Quick Summary LG has added the option to "subscribe" to get its products rather than buying the latest tech outright. The Raylo option will be available on select TVs, soundbars and monitors when buying direct from LG.

LG has announced that it has partnered with Raylo to offer more shopping options when buying from LG direct. That gives you the option to a pay a monthly lease for your tech when you come to the checkout, rather than having to part with a lump sum of cash.

Raylo describes itself as a "subscription" company, where for a monthly cost you get access to the latest LG tech. Effectively, you're leasing the OLED TV that you want, but unlike leasing a car, there's no upfront deposit.

The aim is to make it more attractive to buy direct from LG, with the flexibility of Raylo subscription / leasing, as well as Klarna buy now pay later options at checkout.

The key difference between the two services is that with Raylo you don't own the device, whereas with Klarna you do, and you're paying off the credit you borrowed to buy it.

Raylo offers tech for a reasonable monthly price, for example the 55-inch LG OLED B4 TV for £26.33 a month. The advantage compared to buying a TV outright is that at the end of your subscription term (12, 24, 36-months) you can return the TV and move onto a different model – just like leasing a car.

Of course there are lots of terms and conditions that go along with this. For example, returning a device has a £49.99 removal service fee – and while some wear and tear is expected, if there's significant damage, you'll have to pay for the repairs.

A more affordable way to buy premium tech

For those who can't ever imagine having £1,000+ to spend on a new TV, a monthly option might enable access – but equally, it could appeal to those who want a TV temporarily, such as renters.

LG will be hoping that adding this Raylo option means that you'll come to LG to buy your tech, rather than heading to another retailer that might tempt you with a discount instead.

The option is live on LG.com already, so those looking to buy one of my top TVs from 2025, the 65-inch OLED C5, will find that's it's available from £49.63 a month. That sounds much more appealing than £1,599.

LG is calling the option for subscription payments "LG Flex", not to be confused with the 2013 LG G Flex, which was a curved phone that the brand offered in its formative years.

LG Flex is not available on all products, but keep an eye out for Raylo on LG.com and that's where you'll find the option for a monthly payment.