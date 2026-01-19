Your TV might have a new TiVo update ready to download – here are the models that have been upgraded

Quick Summary TiVo is rolling out an update to its Smart TV platform that will soon be available on all supported TVs. That includes UK TVs from the likes of Sharp, Bush and Panasonic.

TiVo is a renowned name in the TV business, having almost single-handedly kicked off the concept of digital video recording in the late 90s. It has also, in more recent times, transitioned into a platform provider – supplying the front end to many Smart TVs around the globe.

That includes the UK, where it can be found powering the smart capabilities of TVs from the likes of Sharp, Bush and Panasonic. Both apps and live TV services are controlled through the interface, which can also provide access to Freely.

Now it has pushed an update to add extra features to supported TVs, plus a tweaked homescreen design to make content discovery more simple.

The update is available to download to select TiVo-powered Bush, Sharp and Mitchell & Brown TVs in the UK right now, with additional models from Sharp and Bush to follow in the next few weeks. Panasonic TiVo TVs, such as the W61A series, will get the firmware in February.

UK customers with TiVo-powered TVs should receive an on-screen notification telling them when the update is ready to install.

(Image credit: TiVo)

The TiVo homescreen looks largely the same as before, although there's a change to the apps rail that keen-eyed readers will spot.

App icons were previously shown in horizontal rectangles, but are now in squares with rounded corners. This allows for more streaming services and apps to appear on the same screen at once.

The homescreen now auto plays trailers to preview content, and a new dedicated rail has appeared that highlights recommendations from content partners. The Partner Picks row will hopefully help make it easier for you to find new shows and films to watch.

TiVo claims that its voice recognition technology has been improved, to make search more intuitive. And Sharp TV owners now get Google Cast support built in.

In addition to the user experience, the new TiVo service has added extra apps – including global and local services. Crunchyroll is now available, for example, as well as the official NBA app and Premier Sports for live and on-demand coverage.