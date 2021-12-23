Lovehoney launches epic winter sale with up to 60% off sex toys

Leading sex toy retailer Lovehoney has just kicked off a massive Christmas and New Year sale, including a up to a massive 60% off sex toys and lingerie. There are plenty of options for men, women and couples, and toys to suit whatever you're into. Lovehoney is the place to go for some of the best sex toys around, and this winter sale is a great time to pick up some new sexual happiness products for a bargain price. The sale runs from today (23 December) until 4 January.

And if you're not sure what to buy, T3 has a range of buying guides to help you out. Check out the best vibrators and the best Fleshlight if you're in the mood to try something new, or stock up on quality essentials such as some of the best lube.

You can shop the full Lovehoney sale here, or check out our pick of the best offers below:

"We are running our biggest Christmas and New Year sale ever. As well as these headline discounts which will run for the full course of the sale while stocks last, we will be doing a range of different deals daily – so it is worth visiting the site because there are bargains to be had across the full range of products," says Lovehoney. "New half-price lines will be added after Christmas and there will be lots more bargains in January. This is our way of saying thank you to all our loyal customers after another record year for sales at Lovehoney."