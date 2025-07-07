My favourite Oral-B electric toothbrush has £280 off for Prime Day!

If you’re looking for a cheap discount on beauty and grooming tech, then the best Prime Day deals are the place to look. Right now, you can find the lowest prices on the best electric toothbrushes , including the Oral-B iO7 which just dropped to the cheapest price it’s ever been.

Shop the Oral-B iO7 deal

With an RRP of £430, the Oral-B iO7 is now just £149.99, saving you £280.01 on this premium electric toothbrush. I’ve covered Prime Day for years now, and always make sure to check my favourite price checking tool, CamelCamelCamel to judge how good the discount is – and £149.99 is the cheapest the Oral-B iO7 has ever been.

Our reviewer gave it four stars in their Oral-B iO7 review , and said that the toothbrush “has plenty to smile about with its handy feedback-filled display and helpful pressure sensor. Add in exceptional cleaning and a surprisingly useful connected app for tooth tracking and it’s an impressive offering.”

Oral-B iO7: was £430 now £149.99 at Amazon Save £280.01 on the Oral-B iO7 in this Prime Day deal. This electric toothbrush has five cleaning modes to choose from, and the screen at the front displays a smile and different cartoon faces to give you real-time cleaning feedback. Its iO technology and app also gives you personalised guidance, shows battery level and tracks your brush time.

Electric toothbrushes are far superior to manual brushing – see our electric vs manual for our full comparison – but the big difference is the price. So, if £150 is still a bit too expensive for you, Amazon has slashed its prices across all Oral-B toothbrushes, including this cheap deal on the Oral-B iO2.