This BaByliss shaver looks simple but it’s packed with razor-sharp smarts

QUICK SUMMARY BaByliss has launched the Super-X Metal Series X-Blade, a new shaver and trimmer. Priced at £80, the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade has precision steel blades, cutting guides and a flexi-fit head.

BaByliss has just launched its latest shaver and trimmer, the Super-X Metal Series X-Blade. While it might look simple from the outset, the new BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade is precise and packed with razor-sharp smarts – and it won’t break the bank, either.

As a 2-in-1 shaver and trimmer , the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade has an interesting design. While it looks like a traditional manual razor, it’s actually powered by a lithium-ion battery which gives up to 45 minutes of cordless wet and dry shaving. It comes with a magnetic dock and charging cable for quick power-ups, and its minimalist design is great for travelling and comfortable to hold.

The BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade uses a 0.2mm precision steel blade to trim and shave facial hair. The blade gets close to the skin but it glides smoothly to minimise irritation and other razor issues, like burns, rashes or ingrown hairs. It’s suited to all skin and beard types, including sensitive skin, short beards and stubble.

(Image credit: BaByliss)

To better move across the face, the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade has a 50° flexi-fit head which fits to the contours of your face to avoid any cuts, while offering a precise shave or trim. Depending on the beard style you have, the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade has four cutting comb guides to help maintain your facial hair.

I like how BaByliss has gone for a traditional razor design but has upgraded it with newer shaving smarts. While the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade is best suited for shorter beards , it can also be used to tidy up edges and trim stubble in all areas, so it can definitely find a place in your shaving collection.

Available in blue and grey, the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade is priced at £80, while replacement blades cost £20. It’s available to buy at BaByliss .