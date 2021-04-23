Braun Series 9 9390cc review: precise and premium electric shaver

The Braun Series 9 9390c is one of the best electric shavers out there right now. In fact the whole 93 series is tip-top and represents some of the best foil style electric shaver options out there right now.

While the plastic build might not seem premium for the price, this forgoes flashy looks and metallic shells for pure shaving prowess. That means an impressive four layer shaver head, smart adaption to facial hair length and a makes-life-easier automatic cleaning station as standard.

This electric razor works in both the dry and the wet and even works on head shaving, making it a real all rounder. That said, it'll be for a close head shave only. For those dealing with longer hair check out the best beard trimmers. Or for anyone that wants to keep it manual and super close then the best razor options are for you.

All that in mind, read on to find out if this is for you based on the Braun Series 9 9390c review.

Braun Series 9 9390c review: build quality

(Image credit: Braun)

The Braun Series 9 9390c isn't the best quality feeling product out there in the world of electric shavers. Sure, it looks nice, but it's all plastic rather than a metal build as you might expect. That said, this does make it light and it's plenty solid, so looks aside this isn't a huge issue.

There's a multi-head top which features a lock switch. You can swap this out for attachments, a few of which come included, allowing you to use this as a hair tidier too. There is also a travel lock which can be activated by a three second press, ideal for flights.

The head can be left to swivel freely or you can lock it into one of five different positions. This is great if you find one that works best for you, or just want the freedom to let it work around your contours.

The LED display is clear and there is a cleaner reminder as well as battery life very obviously displayed here.

Braun Series 9 9390c review: battery life & running time

(Image credit: Braun)

The Braun Series 9 9390c features a 60 minute battery life on a full charge. That represents a 10 minute jump over older models and over the others lower down in the range.

So you can expect a good two or three weeks of regular shaving before you need to charge the shaver back up either via a cable directly or via the cleaning station.

The battery level indicator uses five bars each of which shows 20 percent of the battery so you get a pretty clear view of where you stand on power. A full charge from empty takes around one hour.

Braun Series 9 9390c review: performance

(Image credit: Braun)

The Braun Series 9 9390c shaves the same as the outgoing models. That is a good thing. Despite the metallic teeth looking quite aggressive this delivers a very comfortable shave. Since it works in the wet or dry you have the option to use creams and gels as well as to shave in the shower.

Despite being gentle and not causing razor burn, even on more sensitive skin, this does cut close. Even the more elusive whiskers are rounded up and hacked down with this shaver thanks to those four layers to the head.

This also picks up those hairs that lie flat or grow in different directions. It does this right away so you don't have to keep going over an area. That said, if you do apply more pressure and focus on an area it won't leave your skin feeling it.

The end result is a very close shave, even in tougher areas like under the chin or on the neck.

Braun Series 9 9390c review: verdict

The Braun Series 9 9390c is a powerful shaver which manages to offer a close shave with smart adaption for varying hair types and lengths. It does this while also being gentle enough to be used even by those with very sensitive skin. The addition of a cleaning and charging station make this super simple to maintain for a truly hassle free way to shave, both dry and wet.

For those that want a more premium look for their money then Panasonic or Philips, with their all metal builds, might be more to your liking. But for pure performance this is a tough electric shaver to top.

