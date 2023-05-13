Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the name suggests, the Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 is a body trimmer (opens in new tab) designed to provide a convenient and effective way to keep hair below the neck neat and tidy.

With its cordless operation and 100% waterproof design, the trimmer has been designed for use in the shower or on the go, and for those who want to maintain their grooming habits with minimal fuss.

What makes this particular grooming tool unique, however, is that it comes with a 'back-reaching attachment', which is essentially a clip-on accessory that extends the length of the razor handle so you can trim your entire back without any awkward positioning of mirrors - or the risk of pulling a neck muscle.

But how well does this accessory work? And is the Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 able to replace a bog-standard razor when it comes to body grooming? You’ll find the answers to those questions in this very review.

PHILIPS BODYGROOM SERIES 5000 REVIEW: PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 trimmer is available to buy now with an RRP of £59.99 (opens in new tab). A quick gander online, however, and you should be able to find it a little cheaper. Amazon is currently selling it (opens in new tab) for £45, for example.

In the box, you’ll find the Bodygroom device, three body combs measuring 3mm, 5mm and 7mm, and the back-reaching attachment.

PHILIPS BODYGROOM SERIES 5000 REVIEW: DESIGN

If there’s one thing Philips knows how to do well when it comes to grooming devices, it’s design. In true Philips style, the Bodygroom Series 5000 is easy on the eye, boasting a sleek, minimal aesthetic with good use of materials that are robust without feeling too weighty in the hand.

This is just one of many reasons why the device is ergonomically pleasing, proving super comfortable to hold, even for longer periods – like when you’ve got an entire body’s worth of hair to get through – thanks to a rubberised grip around the back of the handle.

I should also note its design is 100% waterproof, meaning that it can be used in or out of the shower. Although, for me, I found it worked better in dry conditions, especially with longer hair, as it reduced the need for multiple swipes.

As mentioned earlier, what really makes the Bodygroom Series 5000 stand out is the 'back-reaching attachment'. This clip-on accessory works much better than expected, allowing you to reach awkward areas of the back and shoulders with ease. Impressive stuff.

And negatives? There’s only one small complaint to be had with the Philips Bodygroom Series 5000’s design and that’s the lack of bundled travel pouch or charging stand. Since it’s such a versatile device, it would’ve been nice to see some kind of travel case included in the box or a dock for it to sit in while it charges. Another niggle is that it’s also obnoxiously loud during operation.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

PHILIPS BODYGROOM SERIES 5000 REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

The Bodygroom Series 5000 doesn’t disappoint in the performance department. It slices its way through hair with ease and therefore requires minimal swipes to get to the length you need. This means less of a rash or irritation after shaving, which is ideal. This is helped by the shaver’s hypoallergenic foil shaver head, which is gentle on sensitive skin.

The Bodygroom Series 5000’s bundled comb attachments, which trim hair down to three different lengths of 3mm, 5mm and 7mm work well, too, although I didn’t find myself using them that often.

One thing I will say is that it’s not quite the best at offering up a super close shave when trimming areas you’d usually shave with a traditional wet razor. But that’s kind of to be expected with an electric device like this. You’re surrendering the closer shave for ease, efficiency and less irritation. And that’s definitely what you get here with the Bodygroom Series 5000.

So what about battery life? You can expect the Bodygroom Series 5000 to give you about an hour’s worth of power per charge, which I found is plenty – lasting about six weeks between charges (when using the device 10 minutes at a time every week or so).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lee Bell / T3) (Image credit: Lee Bell / T3) (Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

PHILIPS BODYGROOM SERIES 5000 REVIEW: VERDICT

All-in-all, the Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 is a neat-looking, well-designed and versatile body trimmer that offers users a comfortable shaving experience for below-the-neck grooming. I did expect it to ship with a travel pouch of some sort, but still, it performs well with almost zero irritation and – since it comes with a unique back-reaching attachment – represents excellent value for money.

A great, affordable option for those looking to speed up their body grooming routine.