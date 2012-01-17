Limited edition Motorola Defy+ JCB handset released

Image 1 of 5 Motorola Defy+ JCB Image 2 of 5 Motorola Defy+ JCB Image 3 of 5 Motorola Defy+ JCB Image 4 of 5 Motorola Defy+ JCB Image 5 of 5 Motorola Defy+ JCB

There is a new addition to the Defy life proof handset range with the limited edition Motorola Defy+ JCB rugged smartphone officially released

Motorola has beefed up its already rugged handset joining forces with digger firm come tough gadget leaders JCB to officially unveil the limited edition Motorola Defy+ JCB.



Further protecting the Motorola Defy+ against hardened knocks, drops and splashes the new limited edition JCB model is to add a host of new performance features whilst the patented visco-elastic protective sleeve ensures your device can stand up to anything that is thrown its way.



“We're thrilled to be working with JCB on this bespoke Motorola DEFY+ device,” said Motorola Mobility's UK Marketing Director Victoria McManus. “The unique protective sleeve will pull on JCB's years of expertise in the construction industry to help us reach a new audience who we know are in need of a life and work proof handset.”



Motorola Defy+ JCB Features



Hosting the same internal spec as the standard Motorola Defy+ the Defy+ JCB packs a 1GHz single-core processor with 2GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card. A 3.7-inch touchscreen display features on the fore with Corning Gorilla Glass ensuring the handset is further protected against knocks. Google's Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS powers the device with a 5-megapixel snapper landing on the rear.



Adding to the JCB's abilities the limited edition handset will come pre-loaded with a selection of workplace inspired applications with a spirit level feature joined by s theodolite, decibel meter and recorder, torch, unit converter, calculator and DIY store locator. Walkie-talkie inspired push-to-talk functionality completes the JCB's bag of tricks.



“The Motorola DEFY+ JCB Edition is the perfect extension of an already robust handset,” said Jason Kemp, Marketing Director at Data Select. “Smartphone use is on the rise amongst construction audiences and this handset perfectly addresses their workday needs.”



Motorola Defy+ JCB Release Date and Price



Available now the limited edition Motorola Defy+ JCB, which comes boxed with a car changer and extra long curled charging cable, will set wannabe owners back £259.99.



What do you make of the limited edition Motorola Defy+ JCB handset, sleek looking life proof device or a sub-par rugged handset that has passed up sturdiness for stylishness? Let us know via the comments box below.

