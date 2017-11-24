Get this stylish Simon Carter Christmas bundle for just £99, saving over £200

The perfect Christmas gift

By

If you're looking for a stylish Christmas present for the man in your life, check out this bundle from Simon Carter.

Simon Carter has a gift bundle for £99. That's a massive 70-percent off, saving £246. 

The bundle contains:

  • A watch - 'WT1906B' - bright dial, deep bodied black face watch (RRP- £150)
  • A high quality blue marbled cellulose 'Aurelia' pen, which takes standard Parker refills (RRP - £35)
  • Wide woven leather bracelet with precision engineered magnetic fastening steel clasp (RRP - £65)
  • Classic and versatile rhodium plated rope ball cufflinks (RRP - £50)
  • A 'Simon Carter' branded, debossed, lined leather jeans wallet having six compartments for cards and two for notes (RRP - £45)

Combined, that's a whopping saving of £246 over normal retail. 

It's perfect as a Christmas gift bundle, head over to Simon Carter to check it out.

