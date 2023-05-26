Five essentials items every stand-up paddle boarder needs in their kit bag

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The sun is shining, and you’re itching to get out on the water with your SUP. But before you keen beans get paddling, it’s important to make sure you have all the essentials for a safe SUP experience. After all, there’s nothing worse than potentially experiencing a puncture midday on your inflatable paddle board or finding that you can’t get that snap for your Insta of you doing your paddle board yoga pose because it’s got wet.

Whether you’re heading out down your local river, canal or taking to the sea, make sure you have these five things with you, as recommended by Bluefin SUPs, for the best day possible.

1. Personal flotation device

It doesn’t matter if your swimming skills are close to Adam Peaty’s, a personal floatation device like a life jacket , buoyancy aid or flotation belt, are key to helping you stay safe on the water.

2. Your phone in a waterproof case

If there’s any emergencies, having your phone on hand is essential to call for help. Obviously water and phones aren’t the best of friends, so a waterproof case is a must to keep it dry and safe from damage.

3. Drinks and snacks

Paddleboarding may look like a leisurely, relaxing activity, but it’s still a full-body workout, so make sure you have some energy-boosting snacks beforehand and stay hydrated to help fuel your paddling.

4. Repair kit

Hopefully, it will be unlikely (because you’ll check your board beforehand), but you never know what may happen out on the water. If you have an inflatable paddle board, you could experience a puncture or find it deflates a bit throughout the day — a SUP repair kit will have everything you need to tackle any issues that may crop up.

5. Safety waist belt

Although all SUPs come with a leash that attaches around your ankle, more experienced stand-up paddle boarders may prefer a safety waist belt. This attaches to the ankle leash and allows for a quick release when the water may be too powerful, and you can't reach for your ankle in time.