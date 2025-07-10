Prime Day ends tomorrow – grab Garmin’s affordable adventure watch at its lowest price yet

The Amazon Prime Day sale has been a blast, but all good things must to an end. The sale officially finishes on 11th July at midnight, so if you still have items left in your basket, it’s time to get a move on and make those purchases, fast.

If you’re still frantically searching around for a cheap Garmin, then this Instinct 2 deal is well worth your attention. Right now, you can snap up this rugged wearable for less than £150, at just £147.24, which saves you 33% off the original price.

The Instinct 2 is geared towards outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to its rugged durability, long battery life and built-in GPS. It’s more affordable and has a less complex interface compared to more expensive Garmins – like the Fenix – yet it’s still jam-packed with features that will support your off-grid adventures and active lifestyle.

Save 38% Garmin Instinct 2: was £299.99 now £185 at Amazon The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

Some of its most notable features include TrackBack routing, ABC sensors altimeter, barometer, compass) and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support. It’s also waterproof up to 100 metres and has been tested to military standards (MIL-STD-810), so its ready for any unexpcted events. Of course, there’s also multiple sport modes and plenty of advanced health and wellness tracking features, from stress to sleep and heart rate monitoring.