8 Garmin watches under £250 in the Amazon Prime Sale – including Instincts, Forerunners and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is in full swing, and every year we’re tempted by tantalising deals across tech, homeware, and everything else in between. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a brand new Garmin, then there’s no better time than the present, as there are plenty of fantastic models on offer.

That said, just because a Garmin watch appears in the sale doesn’t always mean it’s a bargain. To help you avoid overspending, I’ve handpicked the best Garmin deals available for £250 or less – with many coming in under £200, and a few even dipping below £150.

Whether you’re looking for something that’s fitness-focused, adventure-ready, or a little more hybrid, below are the best Garmin watches you can snag for under £250.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Save 43%
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £349.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Forerunner 255 is a brilliant budget-friendly triathlon watch for runners who want to keep on top of their fitness. It's full of features, including Garim Coach, built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, daily workout suggestions, and much, much more!

Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was £185 now £299.99 at Amazon

The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

Garmin Forerunner 55
Save 31%
Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £123.39 at Amazon

The Forerunner 55 is an ideal entry-level running watch for inexperienced athletes. lt has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions and has an impressive two-week battery life.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
Save 38%
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £185 at Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar remains one of Garmin's most popular adventure watches, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Packed with plenty of health metrics and outdoor tracking features, it has everything you need for your next adventure.

Garmin Lily 2
Save 26%
Garmin Lily 2: was £249.99 now £183.99 at Amazon

The Lily 2 is an ultra-stylish, female-focused smartwatch. It features heart rate, sleep and stress tracking, women’s health monitoring, connected GPS, and up to 5 days of battery life. It’s a great option for smaller wrists and is currently the cheapest price it's ever been.

Garmin Vívoactive 5
Save 33%
Garmin Vívoactive 5: was £259.99 now £173.99 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 5 is a sleek smartwatch with a bright AMOLED screen, 30 built-in sport apps (including for wheelchair users), and detailed health tracking. It supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, music, and lasts up to 11 days on a charge.

Garmin Forerunner 165
Save 19%
Garmin Forerunner 165: was £289.99 now £235.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight running watch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, offering advanced health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and stress tracking. Another excellent option for beginners, thanks to its user-friendly interface and robust training tools.

Garmin Vívomove Sport
Save 17%
Garmin Vívomove Sport: was £179.99 now £150 at Amazon

The Vívomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch, ideal for those who require style, as well as functionality. It includes many of the top Garmin health and fitness features, has built-in sports apps and offers up to five days of battery life. Sadly, it doesn't have built-in GPS, but it will connect to your smartphone instead to track your outdoor pursuits.

