Prime Day is well and truly here, and with it came a ridiculously cheap Fenix 8 deal, which knocks off nearly £170 of the 47 mm model's asking price. If you've ever spoken to someone who knows the brand, they will say the Fenix is the best of the lost – and these people aren't wrong.

If you're looking for the best of the best, the cream of the crop, you need the Fenix 8. All three sizes are available, but the smaller, 43 mm model is only offered in the white colourway, while the larger 47 mm and 51 mm versions are currently only available in black at Amazon.

Save 19% Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £869.99 now £702.99 at Amazon This beast of an AMOLED smartwatch is more ready for adventures than you are. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Now it's nearly £170 off at Amazon!

Of all the best Garmin watches, the Fenix probably has the most dedicated following. The Enduro might have a longer battery life, and the Forerunner might be lighter and more compact, but there is something about the Fenix that resonates so well with the brand's fan base.

It probably has something to do with not just the look of the smartwatch but also its features. The Fenix 8 is the first in the series with an AMOLED screen, which complements the wearable well and makes it a lot easier to read the display in broad daylight.

Of course, the Fenix 8 is also fully adventure-ready and features full-colour TOPO maps, trackback, and POI navigation, supported by the long, nearly month-long battery life (this varies depending on the case size). The watch has the latest Elevate v5 optical sensor for better heart rate tracking.

My biggest criticism of the watch when I reviewed it was its price, but that doesn't seem to be an issue anymore. At just over £700, the Fenix 8 offers excellent value for money for those who prefer buying smartwatches once every 5-10 years, not yearly.