The 'best' smart ring with advanced sleep tracking features falls to lowest ever price on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and I'm already tired of it, at least according to my Oura Ring 4, which says my readiness is below average today. My sleep hasn't been great, either, but apparently, not all hope is lost. Especially since my 20-minute walk to the train station this morning boosted my cardio status.

If you'd like to track your health and fitness without getting distracted by displays, the below smart ring deal is a must-see. Oura's newest wearable is considered the most accurate, tracking everything from stress and sleep to exercise. Plus, it can tell you how many calories and what macro nutrients are in your meal via the Oura app, just by snapping a picture of it.

Save 15% Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £295 at Amazon The latest and greatest smart ring from Oura can last up to eight days on a single charge and automatically tracks sleep, stress, and exercise. With almost £80 off, now is the time to grab one to improve your health and fitness!

This is the first time the ring has had a serious discount since it was launched. All colourways are on offer, but please note that some are sold more, so their discounted prices are also different. The standard black colourway is the cheapest, with the Gold and Rose Gold colours currently selling for £420.

The Ring 4 is a brilliant wearable with a ton of unique and genuinely helpful features that can help you better understand your body. It's ultra-lightweight and thin, making it feel like you're not actually wearing a gadget, but a fashion accessory.

A small caveat is that the company charges a small monthly fee (£5.99/ month or £69.99/ year) for full access to the advanced metrics in the Oura app, but considering how much data you get out of it, the membership price is more than worth it.

If you've ever considered getting a smart ring, I strongly recommend checking out this deal. Sure, there are other, cheaper options available, but none are as competent as the Oura Ring 4.