These 3 Garmins have plunged to record low prices – but you only have till midnight

Big sale events, like Amazon Prime Day, always serve up some cracking Garmin deals and his year’s four-day extravaganza hasn’t disappointed. But, as with everything, all good things must come to an end and, with only a few hours left for the sale to go, it’s worth shouting out a few last bargains that you can still get your hands on.
During the past four days, I’ve come across lots of brilliant Garmin deals in the Prime Day sale, including 8 watches with their prices slashed below £250. Below I’ve highlighted three excellent Garmins that have fallen to their lowest ever price as, come midnight tonight when the sale ends, there’s a very high chance Amazon will whack them back up to full price.
If a new Garmin has been on the cards for you, or maybe even a loved one, then now is probably the best time to snap one up, as the next time we’ll probably see them this cheap is Black Friday.
The Fenix 8 is a beast of an AMOLED smartwatch, and more ready for adventures than you are. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Now it's nearly £170 off at Amazon!
The Lily 2 is an ultra-stylish, female-focused smartwatch. It features heart rate, sleep and stress tracking, women’s health monitoring, connected GPS, and up to 5 days of battery life. It’s a great option for smaller wrists and is currently the cheapest price it's ever been.
The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar remains one of Garmin's most popular adventure watches, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Packed with plenty of health metrics and outdoor tracking features, it has everything you need for your next adventure.
