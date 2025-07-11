These 3 Garmins have plunged to record low prices – but you only have till midnight

Big sale events, like Amazon Prime Day, always serve up some cracking Garmin deals and his year’s four-day extravaganza hasn’t disappointed. But, as with everything, all good things must come to an end and, with only a few hours left for the sale to go, it’s worth shouting out a few last bargains that you can still get your hands on.

During the past four days, I’ve come across lots of brilliant Garmin deals in the Prime Day sale, including 8 watches with their prices slashed below £250. Below I’ve highlighted three excellent Garmins that have fallen to their lowest ever price as, come midnight tonight when the sale ends, there’s a very high chance Amazon will whack them back up to full price.

If a new Garmin has been on the cards for you, or maybe even a loved one, then now is probably the best time to snap one up, as the next time we’ll probably see them this cheap is Black Friday.

Save 19% Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £869.99 now £702.99 at Amazon The Fenix 8 is a beast of an AMOLED smartwatch, and more ready for adventures than you are. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Now it's nearly £170 off at Amazon!

Save 26% Garmin Lily 2: was £249.99 now £183.99 at Amazon The Lily 2 is an ultra-stylish, female-focused smartwatch. It features heart rate, sleep and stress tracking, women’s health monitoring, connected GPS, and up to 5 days of battery life. It’s a great option for smaller wrists and is currently the cheapest price it's ever been.