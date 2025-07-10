'Impressively supportive' budget camping chair falls to an incredibly low price in Amazon Prime Day Sale

As we enter the third day of Amazon's Prime Day sale, we are starting to realise there aren't many new deals out there we haven't covered three times over. Occasionally, though, you come across stuff like the below Trekology deal, which makes the already pretty affordable camping even cheaper. Like, bargain basement cheap.

In our review, we said the YIZI GO camping chair "defies the usual comfort-to-bulk payoff to offer a seat that's impressively supportive for its size and weight." The Trekology chair's closest rival, the Helinox Chair Zero, sells for five times as much the YIZI GO costs now.

Save 61% Trekology YIZI GO Camping Chair: was £59.99 now £23.10 at Amazon The Trekology YIZI GO is an ultra-portable camping chair (just 0.9 kg and packs down to 35×15×11 cm), engineered with aircraft-grade 7075 aluminium and durable 600D polyester. Ergonomic deep seat with breathable mesh, holds up to 135 kg, sets up in seconds, and even includes a handy side pocket .

The Trekology YIZI GO camping chair is the perfect blend of ultralight portability and everyday comfort. Weighing just 0.9 kg, it packs down to a compact 35 x 15 x 11.5 cm, making it ideal for backpacking, festivals, or bikepacking trips.

Built with tough 7075-grade aluminium alloy and a deep ergonomic seat, it supports up to 135 kg with surprising stability. The breathable mesh fabric keeps things cool, while the anti-slip feet add grip on uneven terrain.

Setup is fast and intuitive thanks to the shock-cord frame design. There's even a built-in side pocket for stashing small essentials.

Despite its compact size, it feels sturdy and well-made, earning it high praise from outdoor adventurers who want to travel light without compromising on comfort.

Don't miss out on this Amazon Prime Day offer, especially now with camping and festival season in full swing!