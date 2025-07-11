The fitness gadget I bought (and love) on Black Friday is in the Prime Day sale right now – but it might not be tomorrow

I'm a big fan of Therabody and have been using the brand's products for years. As someone into their fitness, I used Theraguns a lot, but my favourite bit of Therabody kit was its JetBoots – that is, until I tried the SmartGoggles.

I first tried the Gen1 SmartGoggles in 2022 and fell in love with them immediately. Then, last year, then it was on offer during Black Friday, I bought them. Now, the company has discounted the updated Gen2 SmartGoggles, selling them for only £135 this Prime Day.

Save 32% Therabody SmartGoggles (2nd Gen): was £199 now £135 at therabody.co.uk The Therabody SmartGoggles 2nd Gen fuse total blackout with soothing compression, heat, and vibration therapies, all in a lightweight, foldable design. A biometric sensor syncs the rhythm to your heartbeat, melting away stress, easing headaches, and priming you for deeper sleep or focused relaxation in just 15 minutes.

It's in the brand's Prime Day sale, which could mean that the discount today won't be there tomorrow. However, I couldn't find a date range for the sale, so the deals may stick around for longer.

That said, it's an excellent price for a product that I can personally vouch for. The SmartGoggles are the only product that can completely relax me, no matter how stressed I might be.

The combination of heat, vibration and music (via the Therabody app) does the trick every time. The 2nd Gen model is even better than the one I use and features a full blackout design and improved comfort. I wish I had waited until now instead of buying my first-gen last November!

If you want to save some money, the first-gen SmartGoggles are selling for the same price as they did on Black Friday (now £99; were £175 ), and I can tell you, they work like a charm. The brand's FaceMask is also on offer for £130 less. FYI.