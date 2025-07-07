Better than half price and could save your life – this Anker power station and solar panel is a must buy

The Amazon Prime Day sales might technically only start tomorrow, but that doesn't mean there aren't already a wealth of killer deals to be found. We've already been scouring the early bargains – and I think I've found one which really won't be beaten.

That sees an Anker Solix C1000 portable power station bundled with the accompanying solar panel – and then having its price cut by more than half! You'll save a total of 55% on the bundle, which is now just £898 at Amazon.

That's a seriously good deal. The RRP for the model alone is more than that, and you're snagging the 400W solar panel to go with it. That's everything you need to power a slew of devices without relying on the grid.

The model features a quartet of full-sized UK plug sockets on the front panel, as well as two pairs of USB-C and USB-A ports, respectively. Those are perfect for charging smaller devices like phones or earbuds, while leaving the bigger outlets for heavy-duty appliances.

The combination with the solar panel is the perfect pick for those who enjoy camping or caravanning, and need a reliable source of easily rechargeable power. Anker suggests that a full solar charge is possible in 1.8 hours, though that does require 600W worth of solar panels – this one is just 400W.

Even so, that's a pretty nifty charge time, and should ensure you can keep things topped up without much fuss. If you're in more of a hurry, a traditional charge will top up 80% in just 43 minutes, or 100% in 58 minutes, according to Anker's figures. Those are stated using the UltraFast charge setting.

You won't even need to worry about using it in the elements, as the included solar panel features an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. All in all, it's a killer setup for those seeking an off-grid solution without busting the bank.