"Great battery life. Easy to use with app" – Affordable Garmin-rival smartwatch gets price slashed for Prime Day

There are plenty of amazing Garmin deals on Prime Day, but admittedly, even with a hefty discount, the brand's watches are pretty pricey. Many affordable alternatives exist, and one of the best is Amazfit's Active smartwatch, which, even at full price, is significantly cheaper than a Garmin.

However, it's now ultra-cheap, selling for only a smidge over £65. That's the price of a modest meal for two people! Better still, you get a battery life that outperforms the Apple Watch, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, a bright AMOLED screen, and Alexa voice assistant.

Amazfit Active (42mm, Midnight Black) The Amazfit Active 42 mm smartwatch packs big features into a sleek Midnight Black design: AI-driven fitness coach, built‑in GPS, Bluetooth calling, music storage, 14‑day battery, vibrant AMOLED screen, and Alexa voice control. Your all-in-one health and convenience hub, ready for every move.

One of the reviews at Amazon says, "Really pleased with this watch. Nice size, and it comes with a good strap. [...] Able to connect it to Google Fit via third-party app linking, which is a plus for me. Loads of workouts to choose from. There is also lots of additional health data that I am finding really useful. I would recommend this watch."

Indeed, the Amazfit Active features a sleek 42 mm aluminium-alloy case weighing just 24 g and a vibrant 1.75″ HD AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 390×450 pixels. It boasts an impressive 14-day battery life with typical use, up to 30 days in power-saving mode, and 16 hours of continuous GPS tracking.

The watch supports over 120 sport modes and includes comprehensive health monitoring, featuring heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking, all enhanced by Zepp Coach’s AI-powered fitness and sleep guidance.

With built-in GPS and support for five satellite systems, it ensures accurate navigation and route tracking. You can make Bluetooth calls, store music, use Alexa voice commands via Zepp Flow, and send quick message replies on Android.

The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant, supports Always-on Display, and offers over 130 customizable watch faces. Stylish, lightweight, and packed with smart features, the Amazfit Active is an excellent all-in-one fitness and lifestyle companion, available at a budget-friendly price.