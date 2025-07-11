Struggling to hit 10,000 steps a day? This Prime Day shoe deal could change that

We all know that some walking is good for you – whether it's 1,000 or 10,000 steps a day depends on personal preference and fitness level. If you're planning on maintaining or improving your daily step count, you'll need a decent pair of walking shoes, and I have the perfect Prime Day deal for that.

Merrell's Moab Speed 2 is a brilliant low-cut walking shoe that looks and feels good both on and off the trail. We liked it so much that we gave an award at the recent T3 Awards 2025. Our fitness and outdoor writer, Bryony, said this about the shoes in her review: "It’s an excellent shoe for day hikes, light backpacking, and it’s stylish enough to wear out and about daily."

Save 40% Merrell Moab Speed 2 Gore-Tex (Green Multi): was £150 now £89.99 at Schuh The Merrell Moab Speed 2 GTX delivers plush, cushioned comfort with a responsive FloatPro foam midsole and 10 mm drop. Its Vibram TC5+ outsole grips firmly on varied terrain, while GORE-TEX waterproofing keeps feet dry. Low-cut design allows quick hiking but offers less ankle support.

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 Gore‑Tex pulls off a rare trifecta: comfort, performance, and style. Built for day hikes and moderate trails, its deep Vibram lugs deliver confident traction, while the FloatPro midsole ensures plush cushioning and a lightweight feel.

But what really sets this shoe apart is how easy it is to wear on and off the trail. It feels springy underfoot yet stable, with just enough rocker to keep your stride feeling natural and smooth. The fit is generous but secure, making long walks and multi-hour hikes feel less like a mission and more like a breeze.

Looks-wise, the Moab Speed 2 GTX is a standout. The ripstop upper and sleek profile give it an urban-ready vibe, so you won’t look out of place grabbing a coffee after a walk in the woods. Waterproof GORE-TEX keeps your feet dry in the wet, and the breathable mesh ensures you’re not overheating when the pace picks up.

From racking up your step count to escaping to the hills, this is the kind of walking shoe you’ll reach for again and again. It’s a hiking shoe that doesn’t shout “hiking shoe,” and that’s exactly the point.