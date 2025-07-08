Garmin’s rugged, solar-powered Instinct 3 just got its lowest Prime Day price yet

Amazon Prime Day is here with lots of brilliant bargains up for grabs across tech, homeware and, of course, wearables, which means…Garmins! And, heading the pack is one of Garmin’s newest releases, the Instinct 3.

This eye-catching, rugged smartwatch only launched at the beginning of the year, yet Amazon’s already slashed its price. Right now, you can grab the Instinct 3 for just £364.99, saving 15% off its original price – the cheapest it's ever been. So, if you’ve been eyeing one up, now is probably the time to hit that ‘add to basket’ button.

Save 15% Garmin Instinct 3: was £429.99 now £364.99 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8.

It’s not the cheapest Prime Day Garmin deal that we’ve seen, but it’s certainly one of the best, especially as it's a relatively new release. Plus, it's one of Garmin’s more affordable adventure watches, delivering many of the advanced features you'd find in the Fenix series, but with a more laid-back and cooler aesthetic.

With features like solar charging, multi-band GPS, and up to 30 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, the Instinct 3 doesn’t skimp on performance. It also offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, all of which are brought to life on a vibrant AMOLED screen.

The Neo Tropic edition blends rugged, military-grade toughness with bold, tropical style, making it one of the standout models in the line up. It’s built for adventure but stylish enough for everyday wear, whether you're hitting the trails, the gym, or just heading out for the day.