Adventure watch that puts Garmin Fenix to shame gets a £200 price cut – no Amazon Prime membership required

I love the Fenix series as much as the next person, which makes it easy to forget that there are other premium outdoor watches available elsewhere that often boast better specs than the wearable giant's watches.

No, I'm not talking about the Apple Watch Ultra or the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Huawei Watch Ultimate is a beast of a smartwatch that rivals the construction and look of 'proper' dive watches – and it's now £200 cheaper than its recommended retail price.

Better still, you can get the watch directly from Huawei, which means you won't need an Amazon Prime membership to access the lower-than-usual price. Now, that's a showstopper deal if I've ever seen one!

Save 29% Huawei Watch Ultimate (Expedition Black): was £699.99 now £499.99 at Huawei UK The Huawei Watch Ultimate is a rugged luxury smartwatch featuring a 1.5″ LTPO AMOLED display under sapphire crystal, powered by zirconium-based liquid metal and ceramic. It excels with 100 m water resistance, dual-band GNSS, expedition and diving modes, 14-day battery, advanced health sensors, and Garmin-grade navigation, all in a premium, adventure-ready package.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is a premium, rugged smartwatch designed for serious explorers and luxury tech lovers alike.

It features a 48.5 mm case made from zirconium-based liquid metal, a material tougher than titanium, paired with a ceramic bezel and sapphire glass for outstanding durability and scratch resistance. The 1.5″ LTPO AMOLED display delivers rich colours, sharp detail (466 × 466 resolution), and dazzling 1,000-nit maximum brightness.

Built with adventurers in mind, it features a dual-band, five-system GNSS for precise outdoor tracking, along with an Expedition Mode that offers waypoints, a compass, an altimeter, and emergency return functions.

It's water-resistant to 100m and supports full dive computer capabilities, including decompression monitoring, depth tracking, heart rate, and SpO2 while diving.

Over 100 sports modes are supported, and health features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, stress and sleep tracking, ECG analysis, arterial stiffness analysis, and skin temperature readings.

Battery life is excellent, with up to 14 days of standard use, 8 days under heavy load, and 4 days with Always-On Display enabled. It charges wirelessly in about an hour.

Running HarmonyOS, it supports Bluetooth calls, music storage, and smart notifications. It’s compatible with Android and iOS and includes a magnetic charger and premium strap options.

As you can see, £499.99 for a smartwatch like the Watch Ultimate really is a bargain! [Please note: the Ultimate Green and Voyage Blue colourways are more expensive than the standard Expedition Black.]