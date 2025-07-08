This entry-level Garmin deal is unmissable with over 40% off – but it won’t last

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a Garmin, then there’s no better time than the present. The Amazon Prime Day Sale has begun, and it’s already served up some killer deals, including the Instinct 3 dropping to a record-low price and the Fenix 8 receiving a £167 price cut. And, they don’t stop there.

Garmin’s popular entry-level smartwatch – the Forerunner 255 – has just joined the line up, which you can now snag for £199.99. That’s a 43% saving off its original price, plus the lowest price this watch has ever been in the history of Amazon sales.

The Forerunner 255 is one of the best value picks in the Forerunner lineup, as it packs in multiple features found in its newer siblings, such as triathlon tracking, heart rate variability, WiFi support, Body Battery monitoring, and more.

As well as this, it includes everything you’d expect (and need) from any reliable health and fitness tracker, from heart rate to sleep tracking, stress monitoring, VO2 max estimates, training status updates, smart notifications, weather info, blood oxygen readings, and an endless list of sports modes. The feature list is extensive, to say the least. Plus, there’s music storage, Garmin Pay and you can receive your texts and calls from your wrist.

You'll have to miss out on an AMOLED, touch-screen display and training readiness, but is that really a deal breaker, especially at this price? That being said, the Amazon sale ends at midnight on 11th July, so make sure you grab this fantastic deal while stock lasts.