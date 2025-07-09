Can you buy a Garmin MARQ smartwatch on Prime Day? Here's what I found

There was a point a few years ago when the Fenix represented the pinnacle of Garmin's smartwatches. Then, the MARQ series was introduced, which made the Fenix look pale in comparison, thanks to its premium material and construction. As an ultra-premium wearable, the MARQ has always been priced high; however, if you know where to look, you can get hold of one for hundreds of pounds less this Prime Day.

Shop all Garmin MARQ offers at Jura Watches

I trawled through retailers' websites to find the cheapest MARQ deals and found the following offers. Granted, even with the discount, you'll have to reach deep into your pocket to afford a MARQ. Maybe not quite as deep as you think, especially if you're happy to settle for pre-owned Gen 1 models.

Garmin’s MARQ lineup is a collection of premium “modern tool watches,” each tailored to different lifestyles or pursuits. There are two generations: Gen 1 (launched in 2019) and the improved Gen 2 (released in 2022). The Gen 2 models build upon Garmin’s Epix platform with AMOLED screens, better battery, and updated materials.

The MARQ Athlete (Gen 2) targets performance-driven users with top-tier training metrics, while the Adventurer caters to explorers with rugged Damascus steel options.

The Golfer includes carbon styling and advanced shot tracking. For nautical pursuits, the Captain adds regatta timers and marine features in grade‑5 titanium, while the Aviator delivers flight maps and aviation tools in a sleek cockpit-ready package.

Save 30% Garmin MARQ Aviator (Gen 2): was £2,099 now £1,465 at Jura Watches Crafted for the cockpit, the MARQ Aviator Gen 2 features a stunning AMOLED display, aviation maps, NEXRAD weather radar, airport databases, and flight logging. Its titanium bezel with GMT markings complements a jet-inspired design, offering pro pilots and frequent flyers flight-grade tools in an elegant, wearable form.

Save 74% Garmin MARQ Golfer (Gen 1, pre-owned): was £1,699 now £450 at uk.webuy.com You can save a lot of money if you're happy to settle for used Gen 1 MARQs. The MARQ Golfer Gen 2 combines preloaded course maps for over 42,000 global courses with virtual caddie suggestions, shot tracking, and a carbon-fibre accented titanium body. It’s as sharp in the clubhouse as it is useful on the green.

Save 11% Garmin MARQ Adventurer (Gen 2): was £1,899 now £1,695 at First Class Watches The MARQ Adventurer Gen 2 is built for off-road exploits, combining topographic mapping, dual-frequency GPS, an altimeter, and jet lag advisor with a premium titanium case and compass bezel. With AMOLED clarity and expedition-grade battery life, it’s a rugged luxury tool for explorers and modern-day nomads alike.

Save 21% Garmin D2 MACH 1: was £1,400 now £1,100 at fraserhart.co.uk Not a MARQ as such, but the Garmin’s D2 Mach 1 brings aviation smarts to an AMOLED smartwatch. Designed for pilots, it offers direct-to navigation, airport weather (METARs/TAFs), a pulse oximeter, and flight logging. Wrapped in titanium with sapphire glass, it’s equally functional on the wrist at 35,000 feet or during post-flight downtime.

Save 19% Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £869.99 now £702.99 at Amazon Happy to settle for an AMOLED Fenix 8? This is the deal for you. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Now it's nearly £170 off at Amazon!