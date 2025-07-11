I'm a Prime Day veteran, and these are the 16 smartwatch deals I'd recommend on the last day of the Amazon sale

I've been covering Prime Day (and its spin-off event, Big Deal Days) since July 2029, making the current edition my 10th Amazon sales extravaganza. In fact, the first Prime Day I covered was in my second week working for T3. One might say I learned to swim in the deep end of the pool!

Shop all wearable deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

As a Prime Day veteran, I've seen many deals, some better than others. This year's sale isn't actually half bad; we've seen some excellent offers on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Garmin Fenix 8. On top of these, a lot more affordable wearables from Apple and Amazfit have been discounted, which is excellent news for smartwatch fans.

Today's the last official day of Prime Days, meaning that some of the below deals might not be available tomorrow. Of course, it's fully possible they will be available, but maybe not quite as cheap as they are now. Either way, if you're looking for a new watch, today is the best day to shop, just in case.

It's worth noting that the majority of the offers below are in the Prime Day Sale at Amazon, so you will need a Prime Membership to unlock the lowest prices. If you haven't had one recently, Amazon will likely offer you one for free for a week or a month.

Otherwise, the price of the membership is well below the savings you'll make on just a single watch, let alone if you buy for yourself and your loved ones, too. For example, the Amazfit Active is an excellent choice for your young adults and teenagers, while dad can invest in a Fenix 8 for himself.

If you prefer to wear watches you won't see on other people's wrists, I'd recommend the Huawei Watch Ultimate. It's one of the most posh-looking wearables that costs way less than an Apple Watch Ultra or a Garmin MARQ.

BARGAIN Save 34% Amazfit Active (42mm, Midnight Black): was £99 now £65.07 at Amazon The Amazfit Active 42 mm smartwatch packs big features into a sleek Midnight Black design: AI-driven fitness coach, built‑in GPS, Bluetooth calling, music storage, 14‑day battery, vibrant AMOLED screen, and Alexa voice control. Your all-in-one health and convenience hub, ready for every move.

Save 29% Huawei Watch Ultimate (Expedition Black): was £699.99 now £499.99 at Huawei UK The Huawei Watch Ultimate is a rugged luxury smartwatch featuring a 1.5″ LTPO AMOLED display under sapphire crystal, powered by zirconium-based liquid metal and ceramic. It excels with 100 m water resistance, dual-band GNSS, expedition and diving modes, 14-day battery, advanced health sensors, and Garmin-grade navigation, all in a premium, adventure-ready package.

Save 18% Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): was £799 now £659 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium) is the ultimate adventure-ready smartwatch. With a rugged 49 mm titanium case, ultra-bright 3,000‑nit LTPO OLED display, precision dual-frequency GPS, and up to 36 hours of battery (extendable to 72 hrs in Low Power Mode), it’s built for serious athletes and explorers.

Save 42% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £349 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's currently-available watch range. Made with a titanium casing, it looks as good on a commute as it does when climbing a mountain.

Save 26% Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £295 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is a fantastic smartwatch, offering a bright and vibrant display, a huge range of features and a slim and slender design that's comfortable to wear day and night. At £295 for the 42mm model, this deal is the cheapest it's ever been.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deals $399 $279 View Deal Deal ends in 20h 47m 55s Show more

Save 35% Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (Bluetooth, Khaki, 44mm): was £339 now £219.04 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch7 blends sleek style with smart functionality. Stay connected on the go without your phone. This version's cream-toned, lightweight design complements any look, while fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and long battery life keep you active and informed. A perfect everyday wearable upgrade!

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals $299.99 $151.99 View Deal Deal ends in 20h 47m 55s Show more

Save 15% Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £295 at Amazon The latest and greatest smart ring from Oura can last up to eight days on a single charge and automatically tracks sleep, stress, and exercise. With almost £80 off, now is the time to grab one to improve your health and fitness!

Today's best Oura Ring 4 deals $349 $296.65 View Deal Deal ends in 20h 47m 55s Show more

Save 19% Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £869.99 now £702.99 at Amazon This beast of an AMOLED smartwatch is more ready for adventures than you are. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Now it's nearly £170 off at Amazon!

Today's best Garmin Fenix 8 deals $1,099.99 View Deal Show more

Save 26% Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £349.99 now £259 at Amazon The Forerunner 255 is a brilliant budget-friendly triathlon watch for runners who want to keep on top of their fitness. It's full of features, including Garim Coach, built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, daily workout suggestions, and much, much more!

Save 33% Garmin Instinct 2: was £219.99 now £147.24 at Amazon The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

Save 31% Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £123.39 at Amazon The Forerunner 55 is an ideal entry-level running watch for inexperienced athletes. lt has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions and has an impressive two-week battery life.

Save 39% Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £182.16 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar remains one of Garmin's most popular adventure watches, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Packed with plenty of health metrics and outdoor tracking features, it has everything you need for your next adventure.

Save 26% Garmin Lily 2: was £249.99 now £183.99 at Amazon The Lily 2 is an ultra-stylish, female-focused smartwatch. It features heart rate, sleep and stress tracking, women’s health monitoring, connected GPS, and up to 5 days of battery life. It’s a great option for smaller wrists and is currently the cheapest price it's ever been.

Today's best Garmin Lily 2 deals $249.99 $197.99 View Deal Deal ends Sat, Jul 19, 2025 Show more

Save 33% Garmin Vívoactive 5: was £259.99 now £173.99 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 is a sleek smartwatch with a bright AMOLED screen, 30 built-in sport apps (including for wheelchair users), and detailed health tracking. It supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, music, and lasts up to 11 days on a charge.

Today's best Garmin Vívoactive 5 deals $299.99 $190 View Deal Deal ends Sat, Jul 19, 2025 Show more

Save 19% Garmin Forerunner 165: was £289.99 now £235.99 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight running watch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, offering advanced health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and stress tracking. Another excellent option for beginners, thanks to its user-friendly interface and robust training tools.

Save 17% Garmin Vívomove Sport: was £179.99 now £150 at Amazon The Vívomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch, ideal for those who require style, as well as functionality. It includes many of the top Garmin health and fitness features, has built-in sports apps and offers up to five days of battery life. Sadly, it doesn't have built-in GPS, but it will connect to your smartphone instead to track your outdoor pursuits.