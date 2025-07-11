Today’s been scorching but not as hot as these last-minute Prime Day deals you can still get right now

It feels like today's been the hottest of the year (so far), and as someone who sits around indoors working on a computer, I must confess, it's been slightly challenging to stay focused on whatever task I had in front of me. What helped were, surprisingly, the red-hot Prime Day deals I was staring at all day, some of them the best I've seen in recent years.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals at Amazon

I've been reporting on the big shopping event for years, and was taken aback by this year's offers. From cheap-as-chips Galaxy Watch Ultra offers to bargain Beats headphone deals, this year's Prime Day had something for everyone.

We're now in the last hours of the event, and sadly, some of the deals are now gone, which is unexpected, to say the least. Amazon likes to create a sense of scarcity, but often has plenty of stock – that doesn't seem to be the case this time around.

Nevertheless, some smoking-hot offers are still available for those who're after a last-minute bargain. If you're looking for something specific, I recommend clicking through the link above and filtering the results using the sidebar on the left.

My favourite deals can be found below. Stuff that I would buy for myself if I didn't have it already or can afford to go bananas this Prime Day. I managed to buy a few bits, like a pair of Adidas sneakers and a climbing rope from Decathlon, but there are many more items on my wishlist.

Most of the prices below can be accessed by those who have a Prime Membership. If you don't, Amazon might offer you a free trial. Even if it doesn't, the savings on the deals below are well over how much you'll have to spend on it.

Top deals

DJI Neo: was £169 now £137.75 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!

Save 32% Therabody SmartGoggles (2nd Gen): was £199 now £135 at therabody.co.uk The Therabody SmartGoggles 2nd Gen fuse total blackout with soothing compression, heat, and vibration therapies, all in a lightweight, foldable design. A biometric sensor syncs the rhythm to your heartbeat, melting away stress, easing headaches, and priming you for deeper sleep or focused relaxation in just 15 minutes.

Save 61% Trekology YIZI GO Camping Chair: was £59.99 now £23.10 at Amazon The Trekology YIZI GO is an ultra-portable camping chair (just 0.9 kg and packs down to 35×15×11 cm), engineered with aircraft-grade 7075 aluminium and durable 600D polyester. Ergonomic deep seat with breathable mesh, holds up to 135 kg, sets up in seconds, and even includes a handy side pocket .

Save 15% Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £295 at Amazon The latest and greatest smart ring from Oura can last up to eight days on a single charge and automatically tracks sleep, stress, and exercise. With almost £80 off, now is the time to grab one to improve your health and fitness!

Save 20% Garmin Instinct 3: was £429.99 now £344.49 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8.