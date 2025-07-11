Today’s been scorching but not as hot as these last-minute Prime Day deals you can still get right now
As Prime Day draws to an end, there's still time to bag some excellent deals on gadgets
It feels like today's been the hottest of the year (so far), and as someone who sits around indoors working on a computer, I must confess, it's been slightly challenging to stay focused on whatever task I had in front of me. What helped were, surprisingly, the red-hot Prime Day deals I was staring at all day, some of them the best I've seen in recent years.
Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals at Amazon
I've been reporting on the big shopping event for years, and was taken aback by this year's offers. From cheap-as-chips Galaxy Watch Ultra offers to bargain Beats headphone deals, this year's Prime Day had something for everyone.
We're now in the last hours of the event, and sadly, some of the deals are now gone, which is unexpected, to say the least. Amazon likes to create a sense of scarcity, but often has plenty of stock – that doesn't seem to be the case this time around.
Nevertheless, some smoking-hot offers are still available for those who're after a last-minute bargain. If you're looking for something specific, I recommend clicking through the link above and filtering the results using the sidebar on the left.
My favourite deals can be found below. Stuff that I would buy for myself if I didn't have it already or can afford to go bananas this Prime Day. I managed to buy a few bits, like a pair of Adidas sneakers and a climbing rope from Decathlon, but there are many more items on my wishlist.
Most of the prices below can be accessed by those who have a Prime Membership. If you don't, Amazon might offer you a free trial. Even if it doesn't, the savings on the deals below are well over how much you'll have to spend on it.
Quick links
- Google Fitbit Charge 6:
was £139.99, now £99.99
- RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring:
was £349, now £279.20
- Sony WH-1000XM5SA Headphones:
was £379, now £219
- Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Solar:
was £739.99, now £517
- Samsung Galaxy Fit3:
was £59, now £39
- GoPro HERO13 Black Action Bundle:
was £429.99, now £309
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Orange:
was £599, now £349
- Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike:
was £1,599, now £1,279
- Apple AirPods Pro 2:
was £229, now £179
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):
was £219, now £185
- DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo:
was £979, now £759
- Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC:
was £179, now £149
- Garmin Venu 3:
was £343.99, now £291.99
- Apple Watch Ultra 2:
was £799, now £659
- Garmin fēnix 8:
was £869.99, now £702.99
- Beats Solo 4:
was £199.95, now £108.30
Top deals
The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!
The Therabody SmartGoggles 2nd Gen fuse total blackout with soothing compression, heat, and vibration therapies, all in a lightweight, foldable design. A biometric sensor syncs the rhythm to your heartbeat, melting away stress, easing headaches, and priming you for deeper sleep or focused relaxation in just 15 minutes.
The Trekology YIZI GO is an ultra-portable camping chair (just 0.9 kg and packs down to 35×15×11 cm), engineered with aircraft-grade 7075 aluminium and durable 600D polyester. Ergonomic deep seat with breathable mesh, holds up to 135 kg, sets up in seconds, and even includes a handy side pocket .
The latest and greatest smart ring from Oura can last up to eight days on a single charge and automatically tracks sleep, stress, and exercise. With almost £80 off, now is the time to grab one to improve your health and fitness!
Built from burly Base Camp fabric, The North Face Fuse Box delivers rugged durability and easy organisation. With a padded back panel, shoulder straps, and top lid with oversized zip pulls, it keeps gear secure and accessible. Ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, or everyday use. And now 40% off!
The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.